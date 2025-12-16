Photo Of Don Jr. And His Fiancée At Trump Tower Party Confirms One Shady Thing

So much can change in a year. Barely two weeks before Christmas 2024, Donald Trump Jr. confirmed what everyone already knew: He and Kimberly Guilfoyle had split up. President Donald Trump's namesake eldest son was engaged to the former Fox News host for years, but the couple's reluctance to announce wedding plans understandably left fans highly suspicious. Then came the tabloid photos of Don Jr. stepping out in secret with his new lady love, Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson, and from there it was just a matter of time before the announcement was made.

Now Christmas 2025 is close at hand, and Don Jr. has already taken his relationship with Anderson to the next level. Not only has the happy couple enjoyed several romantic weekend getaways together, but Anderson has also hung out with Don Jr.'s five children and his sister, Ivanka Trump. When your boyfriend wants you to meet the family, you know it's serious. But surprisingly, the news hasn't entirely reached all of Trumpworld. Over the weekend of December 13, the couple flew to New York to attend the annual Christmas party at Trump Tower, and shared a couple of sweet shots posing in front of the Christmas tree to their respective Instagram Stories.

Don Jr & his girlfriend Bettina at the Trump Tower Christmas party ❤️🎄 pic.twitter.com/q8rTzhf12n — Keeping Up With The Trumps (@KUWTTRUMPS) December 14, 2025

Don Jr. and Anderson have notably avoided posting couples photos to their permanent feeds thus far. As such, on X, formerly known as Twitter, a Trump fan posted a screenshot of the now-expired pics, and the sight shocked folks who hadn't been following the whole soap opera. "Where is Kimberly??" cried one such user. Others offered similar comments, but with much less complimentary language. One wished Guilfoyle well in her new role as U.S. ambassador to Greece, admitting, "Still can't get used to him without Kim. I hope she finds some really attractive Greek husband."