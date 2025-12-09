HGTV's Christina Haack Tried To Channel Pamela Anderson (But All She Gave Was Mar-A-Lago Face)

Christina Haack is one of several HGTV stars who just can't escape plastic surgery rumors. After all, if side-by-side pictures prove anything, it's that Haack's face has seriously transformed since her earliest days on HGTV. However, it didn't take a major cosmetic procedure for the "Flip or Flop" star to look unrecognizable for a costume.

We're not saying that Mar-a-Lago magically curses visitors with the unrelenting desire to get noticeable plastic surgery or put on way too much makeup, but the term "Mar-a-Lago face" does exist for a reason. And following her February 2025 visit to the Trump-owned resort for a fundraising event, Haack decided to channel Pamela Anderson's character from the film "Barb Wire" during Halloween 2025. However, her thick eye makeup and overly bronzed appearance had her looking instead like she was angling for a job at Fox News.

On Instagram, Haack's makeup artist shared some photos of the reality TV star's homage to the "Baywatch" icon, and you'd easily be forgiven if you didn't even realize that the photos were of Haack until you saw that she was tagged in the post. The only thing more jarring than Haack's transformation is the fact that her beau Christopher Larocca completed their couples costume by dressing up as Tommy Lee — which was certainly a choice, given just how sad and tragic that romance was for Anderson in real life. Still, rather than change the look of his entire face with makeup products, it seems that Larocca simply opted to throw on a wig from Party City and a costume and call it a day.