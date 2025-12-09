HGTV's Christina Haack Tried To Channel Pamela Anderson (But All She Gave Was Mar-A-Lago Face)
Christina Haack is one of several HGTV stars who just can't escape plastic surgery rumors. After all, if side-by-side pictures prove anything, it's that Haack's face has seriously transformed since her earliest days on HGTV. However, it didn't take a major cosmetic procedure for the "Flip or Flop" star to look unrecognizable for a costume.
We're not saying that Mar-a-Lago magically curses visitors with the unrelenting desire to get noticeable plastic surgery or put on way too much makeup, but the term "Mar-a-Lago face" does exist for a reason. And following her February 2025 visit to the Trump-owned resort for a fundraising event, Haack decided to channel Pamela Anderson's character from the film "Barb Wire" during Halloween 2025. However, her thick eye makeup and overly bronzed appearance had her looking instead like she was angling for a job at Fox News.
On Instagram, Haack's makeup artist shared some photos of the reality TV star's homage to the "Baywatch" icon, and you'd easily be forgiven if you didn't even realize that the photos were of Haack until you saw that she was tagged in the post. The only thing more jarring than Haack's transformation is the fact that her beau Christopher Larocca completed their couples costume by dressing up as Tommy Lee — which was certainly a choice, given just how sad and tragic that romance was for Anderson in real life. Still, rather than change the look of his entire face with makeup products, it seems that Larocca simply opted to throw on a wig from Party City and a costume and call it a day.
Christina Haack has a love-hate relationship with plastic surgery
Although it seems Christina Haack only relied on makeup magic for her unintentional "Mar-a-Lago face," the "Christina in the Country" star has spoken rather candidly about the fact that she has no shame in utilizing cosmetic procedures to keep herself looking youthful. While discussing turning 40 in a July 2023 interview with People, Haack quipped that getting older was, "Nothing a little Botox can't fix." While Haack clearly sees the value in cosmetic procedures, that's not to say that she's always had a positive experience with them.
For instance, although she remarked in 2023 that Botox was still on the table, Haack swore off getting under-eye fillers in late 2022 after her body did not take too kindly to the procedure. "In April I had a reaction to under eye filler," Haack shared via Instagram Stories at the time (via People). "Super swollen and it wouldn't go down with time." She added that she eventually underwent separate procedures to get rid of the filler. "Never again," she concluded.
Haack also came to regret getting breast implants, as she believed that they were exacerbating her well-documented health issues. Speaking to E! News in January 2023, the HGTV star confirmed that, "I have a couple of appointments about getting my implants removed." Mind you, this was a mere six months before her humorous remark about getting Botox injections to slow the aging process. But given her track record of not being able to tolerate various cosmetic procedures, we just hope for Haack's sake that (unlike, say, the Kimberly Guilfoyles of the world) she knows not to go overboard.