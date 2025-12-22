Bailee Madison Was Never The Same After Bridge To Terabithia

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bailee Madison began acting at a ridiculously early age. In fact, her first acting credit came when she was just two weeks old, appearing in an Office Depot commercial. Her mother was an actor, and took baby Bailee and her older sister with her to auditions; when a baby was needed for a TV commercial, infant Madison just happened to be right there.

As she grew older, she continued accompanying her mom and sister (who also acted in commercials) to their auditions. As Madison told Fort Lauderdale Daily in 2018, she can remember unclicking the restraints on her stroller and "trying to crash their auditions." That led her to land her first movie role at age five, which was a small role in the film "Lonely Hearts." Her big break came shortly after, when she was cast in the 2007 fantasy film "Bridge Terabithia," a role that proved to be her breakthrough.

In fact, that early film role proved to be the starting point for a thriving career as a child actor, eventually evolving into a multifaceted showbiz career as she grew older. When looking back at Bailee Madison's stunning transformation, it quickly becomes clear why Madison was never the same after "Bridge to Terabithia."