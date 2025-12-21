Marjorie Taylor Greene Pushed Donald Trump Over The Edge During Feud With This One Thing

Marjorie Taylor Greene's feud with President Donald Trump is further testament to just how fragile his ego is. In November 2025, a confidant of Trump's informed the Daily Mail that he had tolerated how the Georgia congresswoman had broken from her party on the Epstein files. However, Greene got on the divisive leader's bad side by publicly critiquing him for going against the greater MAGA movement. "The president created the MAGA movement," the insider pointed out. "You can't get into a fight over the movement with Trump without expecting some blowback."

Further, when the controversial congresswoman appeared on CBS News' "60 Minutes," in December 2025, Greene asserted that she was an "America First" politician, rather than a MAGA politician, because that term was exclusive to Trump's political moves. Apparently, the president's ego was even more bruised by that remark because he immediately took to Truth Social to proclaim that the Georgia representative was neither a MAGA politician nor an "America First" politician because her beliefs changed in the blink of an eye.

Then, Greene all but confirmed to CNN that their feud was about Trump's ego more than anything else. "I feel very sorry for President Trump," the controversial politician said. "It has to be a hard place for someone that is constantly so hateful and puts so much vitriol, name calling, and really tells lies about people in order to try to get his way." There's no denying that Marjorie Taylor Greene has participated in toxic politics herself numerous times, so these remarks were undoubtedly ironic. As such, it's even more surprising that Greene managed to one-up Trump without stooping to his level in their nasty feud.