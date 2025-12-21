Marjorie Taylor Greene Pushed Donald Trump Over The Edge During Feud With This One Thing
Marjorie Taylor Greene's feud with President Donald Trump is further testament to just how fragile his ego is. In November 2025, a confidant of Trump's informed the Daily Mail that he had tolerated how the Georgia congresswoman had broken from her party on the Epstein files. However, Greene got on the divisive leader's bad side by publicly critiquing him for going against the greater MAGA movement. "The president created the MAGA movement," the insider pointed out. "You can't get into a fight over the movement with Trump without expecting some blowback."
Further, when the controversial congresswoman appeared on CBS News' "60 Minutes," in December 2025, Greene asserted that she was an "America First" politician, rather than a MAGA politician, because that term was exclusive to Trump's political moves. Apparently, the president's ego was even more bruised by that remark because he immediately took to Truth Social to proclaim that the Georgia representative was neither a MAGA politician nor an "America First" politician because her beliefs changed in the blink of an eye.
Then, Greene all but confirmed to CNN that their feud was about Trump's ego more than anything else. "I feel very sorry for President Trump," the controversial politician said. "It has to be a hard place for someone that is constantly so hateful and puts so much vitriol, name calling, and really tells lies about people in order to try to get his way." There's no denying that Marjorie Taylor Greene has participated in toxic politics herself numerous times, so these remarks were undoubtedly ironic. As such, it's even more surprising that Greene managed to one-up Trump without stooping to his level in their nasty feud.
Marjorie Taylor Greene has vowed to do better going forward
In a lengthy Truth Social rant, shared in November 2025, President Donald Trump rescinded his support for Marjorie Taylor Greene and described her as a "whacky," ungrateful complaints box. In another Truth Social post, he added to the ever-growing list of brutal nicknames that MAGA women have been given by labeling her "Marjorie 'Traitor' Greene." Speaking to CNN shortly afterward, the Georgia congresswoman acknowledged that although the president's remarks stung, she would still continue to throw her weight behind him and other GOP politicians if they actually tried to make good on the promises they made to voters. Somewhat surprisingly, Greene also took accountability for the fact that she had been a part of the problem by perpetuating "toxic politics" throughout her career. However, she intended to do better going forward, fully recognizing that the deep divide amongst politicians could only have ill effects for the American people at large.
And so, when Trump's brutal feud with Greene continued heating up with even more scathing attacks from his end, she remained cool. Addressing the president's jabs in a December 2025 chat with CBS News, the congresswoman reasoned, "It's actually a very poor reflection on him that he chooses to speak about me that way." Moreover, she warned that it was really not a good look for the commander-in-chief to publicly put women on blast because he was adding to the already-existing struggle of getting them to vote red. Once again, that remark seemed kind of ironic considering that some of Marjorie Taylor Greene's messiest public feuds have been triggered by her bringing other women down.