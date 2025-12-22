Side-By-Side Pics Of Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Highlight Her Drastic Transformation

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Justin Trudeau and his ex, Sophie Grégoire, announced their split in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage, raising three children together — Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrian — before going their separate ways. Trudeau hard-launched his relationship with pop star Katy Perry on Instagram in December 2025 after months of speculation, and Grégoire is reportedly single again after dating pediatrician Marcos Bettolli, whom she was with even before she and Trudeau made their separation public. So, even though they still haven't officially divorced after more than two years apart, it seems like the former first couple of Canada have wasted no time looking for love again.

While Trudeau's relationship with the "Firework" singer already has some red flags, freedom looks good on Grégoire. Side-by-side photos of her from 2006 and 2024 showcase Grégoire's stunning transformation since her split from Trudeau, with the Montréaler looking confident, relaxed, and actually joyful.

George Pimentel & Robert Okine/Getty

Two decades later, not much has changed about Grégoire's face beyond natural aging; it's thinned out a little bit, but even her makeup looks very similar (if not the same). The change is actually in the vibe of the photos. Grégoire's photo from 2006 zooms in on her face, but she was posing with Trudeau while wearing a strapless royal blue dress. She was also seemingly wearing costume earrings, and while her smile has always been beautiful, it looked a little more forced on newlywed Grégoire than it looks in the 2024 photo. She just looked more relaxed in her body. Plus, there was maturity and confidence in her style, from the way she wore her hair to her cool leather jacket, and she didn't have to rely on statement jewelry to grab attention.