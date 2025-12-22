Side-By-Side Pics Of Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Highlight Her Drastic Transformation
Justin Trudeau and his ex, Sophie Grégoire, announced their split in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage, raising three children together — Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrian — before going their separate ways. Trudeau hard-launched his relationship with pop star Katy Perry on Instagram in December 2025 after months of speculation, and Grégoire is reportedly single again after dating pediatrician Marcos Bettolli, whom she was with even before she and Trudeau made their separation public. So, even though they still haven't officially divorced after more than two years apart, it seems like the former first couple of Canada have wasted no time looking for love again.
While Trudeau's relationship with the "Firework" singer already has some red flags, freedom looks good on Grégoire. Side-by-side photos of her from 2006 and 2024 showcase Grégoire's stunning transformation since her split from Trudeau, with the Montréaler looking confident, relaxed, and actually joyful.
Two decades later, not much has changed about Grégoire's face beyond natural aging; it's thinned out a little bit, but even her makeup looks very similar (if not the same). The change is actually in the vibe of the photos. Grégoire's photo from 2006 zooms in on her face, but she was posing with Trudeau while wearing a strapless royal blue dress. She was also seemingly wearing costume earrings, and while her smile has always been beautiful, it looked a little more forced on newlywed Grégoire than it looks in the 2024 photo. She just looked more relaxed in her body. Plus, there was maturity and confidence in her style, from the way she wore her hair to her cool leather jacket, and she didn't have to rely on statement jewelry to grab attention.
Sophie Grégoire looks great by focusing on her mental health and self-acceptance
Sophie Grégoire released "Closer Together: Knowing Ourselves, Loving Each Other" on April 23, 2024, less than one year after announcing her split from former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Part memoir and part self-help, the book draws on Grégoire's past experiences with bulimia and being in the public eye, along with interviews with experts, to guide her readers through their own journeys of self-discovery, complete with journaling prompts. The book essentially attempts to help others achieve their version of the inner glow-up that is so visible in recent photos of Grégoire.
While promoting the book, she spoke about being newly single on Arlene Dickinson's "Arlene is Alone" podcast. Dickenson alluded to Trudeau's very public dating life, asking Grégoire how she stays "cool" about it. The mom of three said she can't control how she feels about it, but she controls how she reacts. "I'm very aware that a lot of public stuff out there can be triggers," she said. "What I do with it is my decision. The woman I want to become through this is my decision."
In her podcast appearance, Grégoire emphasized the importance of everyone letting themselves feel uncomfortable human emotions for their mental health, and of choosing to move on from them for the same reason. The former journalist said she chooses to protect her own happiness, and looking at side-by-side photos of her, it shows.