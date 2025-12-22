Kate Beckinsale's Daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, Is All Grown Up And Gorgeous
"Get your own face." That's what proud mom Kate Beckinsale once told the Daily Mail she texts to her 20-something-year-old daughter Lily Mo Sheen. "She's like a better version. She's got something that I don't," she continued before throwing some credit to dad Michael Sheen as well. "I think probably [Michael] helped with that a bit — but she's very much herself."
It's no stretch to say that Michael Sheen and Kate Beckinsale's daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, is gorgeous. What's more, she comes from a talented and incredibly successful family. Her mom is a British age-defying brunette beauty who has enough star power to carry the "Underworld" movie franchise, which has brought in over half a billion dollars at the box office. Her father is an acclaimed Welsh actor who studied at London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and has amassed an impressive filmography in both TV and film. Beckinsale and Michael split when Lily was just 3 years old, but the trio remains a strong family unit. Lily, who was born on January 31, 1999, in London and raised in Los Angeles, is the only child of the former couple.
"What's been so great about my parents is that they've really let me fly and let me figure myself out," Lily told Page Six in 2022, "but something that they've always made very paramount to me is just professionalism and respect and try to be the best version of yourself wherever you are and whatever workplace you're in, which I really appreciate." Now that she's all grown up, here's what Lily Mo Sheen's life looks like.
She took a break from the family business for a few years
Michael Sheen and Kate Beckinsale's daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, has certainly lived a lavish life. She also didn't wait long before she started working. She made her big screen debut at just 7 years old in her mom's starring vehicle, "Underworld: Evolution," in 2006. Lily played the younger version of Beckinsale, vampire assassin Selene. What's more, Lily's father co-starred in the action horror movie as Lucian. In 2009, Lily had small parts in Adam Sandler's comedy "Click" and the family drama "Everybody's Fine," in the latter of which she once again played the younger version of her mom. Lily then took a break from acting for a few years, as she wouldn't return to the silver screen for over a decade.
Even though Beckinsale was cool with Lily dipping a toe in the movie world when she was in grade school, the English actor wanted her daughter to skip the slog of showbiz. In a 2022 interview with People, the then-23-year-old Lily said that her mom would have "preferred I became a surgeon." Even still, Lily appreciates her parents' support. "Both my parents, they would've accepted whatever I did, which is incredibly lucky to have," she added.
Lily Mo Sheen attended NYU
Like many teenagers, the daughter of Michael Sheen and Kate Beckinsale did not always want to follow in her parents' footsteps. In a 2022 interview with W, Lily Mo Sheen said she wasn't so sure she wanted to be an actor when she grew up — even after racking up feature film credits at a young age — but that all changed when she was cast in some Shakespeare plays in high school. The acting bug took hold and led her to New York University.
Lily's mom was so over the moon about her daughter's acceptance into the prestigious school that she took to Instagram to share the news. Beckinsale wrote, "The appropriate fatherly response when you find out your girl got into college: burst into tears, drop everything, rush over and pick up everyone even remotely involved."
Beckinsale, who is active on Instagram with over 5 million followers, took some heat from her daughter regarding the post. "I got into a bit of trouble at home for that," Beckinsale told TooFab in 2016. "She said, 'I wish you'd said I got in to the college of my choice, because it sounded like you had no hope of me getting into any college anywhere, made me sound like a loser!"
Her first major role was opposite Nicolas Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Lily Mo Sheen made her return to acting in 2022's meta action comedy "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" when she was 23 years old. She played Addy Cage, who is the daughter of Nicolas Cage's character. Cage, who also comes from an impressive Hollywood family, plays a fictionalized version of himself in the flick. Pedro Pascal, Ike Barinholtz, Sharon Horgan, and Tiffany Haddish also appear in the movie.
While filming "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," Sheen worked closely with Cage and took note of his process. "I can be repressed emotionally, so it feels good to work with someone like Nick Cage, who is the most explosive actor," Sheen told W in 2022. "He's the coolest person I've ever met." In a separate chat with Los Angeles Magazine, she shared that they got along so well that it actually made some scenes more difficult.
"[W]hen I had to go yell at him about being a bad father, it was awful," Sheen said. "I felt horrible about it, but he made it really easy to have a natural connection to him as well because he was so forthcoming behind the scenes with me about his career, his interests and his hobbies. We ended up being able to forge a real bond that I think does kind of show through." "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" became an indie hit and scored well with both critics and audiences.
Lily Mo Sheen has a big social media following
Like a true Gen Zer, Lily Mo Sheen is active on social media. As of December 2025, she has over 140,000 Instagram followers and knows how powerful the socials can be. "There is a level that I have to be more self-aware," she told Refinery29 in 2017 when she was a rising freshman at NYU. "If I do want to brand myself or if I want to portray myself in a certain light, I have to be really careful and make sure that it's completely holistic so that my followers don't catch me in a lie."
Sheen also acknowledged that she scored about 30,000 new followers after her famous mom joined Instagram. "It felt weird and unearned because it was only because she would occasionally post a picture of me," stated Sheen. The young actor, who joined Instagram when she was 13, also hates mean comments as much as anyone else does. However, she tries not to let any of it get to her — an important lesson she's learned from her A-list mom. "I feel like my ego would want to clap back at these people and get mad, but at the end of the day, that's what they're looking for," she told Page Six in 2022. "I think the fair thing to do is rise above it."
In the aforementioned Refinery29 interview, Sheen shared that unlike many of her peers at the time, she was not really into using social media apps like Facebook or Snapchat. "I think Postmates is my favorite app for sure," she added. "I'm not even trying to sound relatable, I just love Postmates."
She once said being called a nepo baby would be her 'nightmare'
It comes with the territory. If an entertainer has a child who wants to get into their industry, that child will get accused of benefiting from nepotism. While some nepo babies have managed to make people forget their parents are famous, too, others can't quite shake the questions and doubts surrounding whether or not their success is "earned."
As previously noted, Lily Mo Sheen has not one but two famous actor parents. On one hand, she understands why some people might be quick to dismiss her. "I do think that the fact that there have been so many celebrity kids getting famous recently has brought out a lot of people yelling nepotism," Sheen told Refinery29 back in 2017. "I'm scared that if I start acting that I'll get accused of nepotism which is my nightmare."
Being labeled a nepo baby "scared" Sheen, as she didn't want it to overshadow her own work ethic or accomplishments. "I do think that the new wave of social media fame, the Hadids and the Jenners and people like that, have definitely put this image of these spoiled Beverly Hills kids growing up and getting jobs based on their family names, which isn't even correct in either the Jenners or the Hadids part," added Sheen. "Everyone is completely deserving."
Lily Mo Sheen plans to let her dreams guide her in terms of her career
Lily Mo Sheen's mom, Kate Beckinsale, began her professional acting career making British prestige projects like "Much Ado About Nothing" and "Emma." Beckinsale then went on to appear in the Michael Bay blockbuster "Pearl Harbor" before settling in for the career-defining role of Selene in the "Underworld" series. Her dad, Michael Sheen, started as a British stage actor and became famous for his portrayal of Tony Blair in Netflix's "The Queen." He found additional success on the small screen with a starring turn in "Masters of Sex."
What path would their daughter take? Lily has said that she wants to take a "Lynchian approach" to her acting career. "I love his process of, like, it's all a dream, let it happen to you, let it sink in," she told Refinery29. "I do Freudian therapy so that's how my brain works a lot."
As if that wasn't Lynchian enough, she is also drawn to unusual characters and stories. "I'd love to do something weird and strange, something that allows the viewer to have a take that's more reflective of themselves," she added. "I wanna see weird girls on screen being odd and unsettling."
Lily Mo Sheen tries to keep her private life private
While some actors may choose to open up about their relationships in interviews on and on social media, Lily Mo Sheen has opted to keep her love life mostly private. She does not fill her Instagram page with pictures of her and boyfriend David Schechter, who is also an actor. While he does make occasional appearances on Sheen's Instagram page, he's certainly not a regular fixture of the account. What's more, she does not talk about him publicly.
Even still, Schechter did pop up in the news in 2025 — not for his acting or relationship status, but for his supposed ability to lay eggs. Sheen's mom, Kate Beckinsale, made the odd claim during a November 2025 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
"He went to the bathroom and then was very surprised to find that he had laid an egg," Beckinsale stated. The "Underworld" actor went on to add that the egg appeared "hard-boiled." Beckinsale said that everyone was truly frightened by the situation, and then about a week later, Schechter apparently produced another egg, which terrified him even more. Kimmel wondered if the whole thing was some kind of elaborate ruse, but Beckinsale said that her daughter showed her a picture of the second egg as evidence. We can't help but wonder how Sheen felt about Beckinsale's egg-citing interview.