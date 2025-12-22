Kate Beckinsale's Daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, Is All Grown Up And Gorgeous

"Get your own face." That's what proud mom Kate Beckinsale once told the Daily Mail she texts to her 20-something-year-old daughter Lily Mo Sheen. "She's like a better version. She's got something that I don't," she continued before throwing some credit to dad Michael Sheen as well. "I think probably [Michael] helped with that a bit — but she's very much herself."

It's no stretch to say that Michael Sheen and Kate Beckinsale's daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, is gorgeous. What's more, she comes from a talented and incredibly successful family. Her mom is a British age-defying brunette beauty who has enough star power to carry the "Underworld" movie franchise, which has brought in over half a billion dollars at the box office. Her father is an acclaimed Welsh actor who studied at London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and has amassed an impressive filmography in both TV and film. Beckinsale and Michael split when Lily was just 3 years old, but the trio remains a strong family unit. Lily, who was born on January 31, 1999, in London and raised in Los Angeles, is the only child of the former couple.

"What's been so great about my parents is that they've really let me fly and let me figure myself out," Lily told Page Six in 2022, "but something that they've always made very paramount to me is just professionalism and respect and try to be the best version of yourself wherever you are and whatever workplace you're in, which I really appreciate." Now that she's all grown up, here's what Lily Mo Sheen's life looks like.