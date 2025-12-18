Zooey Deschanel Confirms What We Suspected About Jonathan Scott Wedding Plans
Though there were signs that Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott would finally walk down the aisle in 2025, it seems the couple is refusing to saunter anywhere any time soon. During a December 17 chat with Alex Cooper on "Call Her Daddy," Deschanel offered some excuses as to why the wedding isn't coming together quickly. When asked how the wedding planning was going, the "New Girl" star admitted, "It's really ... a lot of pressure." Poking at Scott's HGTV past, Deschanel continued, "he designs ... incredible spaces," leading her to suggest that "there's like no space ... worthy of such a wedding."
It seems that Scott and Deschanel are putting extra pressure on themselves and the big day. Considering that both Deschanel and Scott were married to other people before falling in love in 2019, it appears that they might be wanting something more from their nuptials. "This one has to be the most fun," Deschanel said in regards to the wedding, which might explain why there's no wedding in sight. Putting all the added focus of needing the wedding to essentially be perfect could ultimately make anything feel like it's not enough. Though we've made a dreamy moodboard for Scott and Deschanel, it seems that they're content to continue to avoid finding exactly what they're looking for in a wedding.
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are dragging out their engagement
Though Jonathan Scott's proposal to Zooey Deschanel was something out of a fairy tale, their engagement seems never ending. Scott and Deschanel's desire to remain engaged but not married feels familiar and can make people nervous. However, it seems that the "Property Brothers" star and "Elf" actor are perfectly fine with taking it slow. "We're not in a rush because we've been together so long," Deschanel told People in early December. "I'd rather find the right place ... so that it's really special and fun," she admitted.
While this seems like a deflection, the idea that the two are just enjoying being together was also backed up by Scott. In August he told People, "We've just been having so much fun traveling with the kids and filming." He also backed up the sentiment that their eventual wedding day will hold significant personal value to them. "It has to be meaningful to us," he added, continuing, "we want to gather our friends and family and have a good time." Although, there was a sign that the couple might not entirely be on the same page, as Scott insisted, "We're not planning to do a crazy, extravagant wedding." Which is a far cry from Deschanel's desire to find the exactly right venue, another sign that we'll most likely have to wait a long time before they finally tell each other "I do."