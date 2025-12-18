Zooey Deschanel Confirms What We Suspected About Jonathan Scott Wedding Plans

Though there were signs that Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott would finally walk down the aisle in 2025, it seems the couple is refusing to saunter anywhere any time soon. During a December 17 chat with Alex Cooper on "Call Her Daddy," Deschanel offered some excuses as to why the wedding isn't coming together quickly. When asked how the wedding planning was going, the "New Girl" star admitted, "It's really ... a lot of pressure." Poking at Scott's HGTV past, Deschanel continued, "he designs ... incredible spaces," leading her to suggest that "there's like no space ... worthy of such a wedding."

It seems that Scott and Deschanel are putting extra pressure on themselves and the big day. Considering that both Deschanel and Scott were married to other people before falling in love in 2019, it appears that they might be wanting something more from their nuptials. "This one has to be the most fun," Deschanel said in regards to the wedding, which might explain why there's no wedding in sight. Putting all the added focus of needing the wedding to essentially be perfect could ultimately make anything feel like it's not enough. Though we've made a dreamy moodboard for Scott and Deschanel, it seems that they're content to continue to avoid finding exactly what they're looking for in a wedding.