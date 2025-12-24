11 Times Melania Trump Showed Off Her Legs And Turned Heads

At a statuesque five feet, 11 inches, Melania Trump has a lot of leg to show, and some of her most iconic outfits over the years revealed her killer gams. As time went on, and Melania's family entered politics, her hemline lengthened, and so the opportunity to show off her legs decreased. But earlier, when she was a model in New York City, at the very beginning of Melania and Donald Trump's relationship timeline, Melania frequently wore short dresses or thigh-high slits to give those great assets of hers some camera time.

Even as a young mom, after welcoming Barron Trump in March 2006, Melania showed that motherhood could still be sexy. She took her young son out and about New York City while wearing sensational mini dresses. At other, more serious events, Melania also showed that her legs were one of her greatest assets. One of her many appearances at the Met Gala saw Melania walk the iconic red carpet in a mini dress complete with tassels that added a festive fringe against her tan, long legs. Once she officially became first lady, Melania shelved her short dresses, opting for much longer, more conservative hemlines. While there was still the odd moment when she rocked a high slit, the days of Melania showing off her killer legs were pretty much done. So in the spirit of a throwback tradition, it's time to pay homage to several of Melania's outfits that showed her legs and shocked the world.