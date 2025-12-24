11 Times Melania Trump Showed Off Her Legs And Turned Heads
At a statuesque five feet, 11 inches, Melania Trump has a lot of leg to show, and some of her most iconic outfits over the years revealed her killer gams. As time went on, and Melania's family entered politics, her hemline lengthened, and so the opportunity to show off her legs decreased. But earlier, when she was a model in New York City, at the very beginning of Melania and Donald Trump's relationship timeline, Melania frequently wore short dresses or thigh-high slits to give those great assets of hers some camera time.
Even as a young mom, after welcoming Barron Trump in March 2006, Melania showed that motherhood could still be sexy. She took her young son out and about New York City while wearing sensational mini dresses. At other, more serious events, Melania also showed that her legs were one of her greatest assets. One of her many appearances at the Met Gala saw Melania walk the iconic red carpet in a mini dress complete with tassels that added a festive fringe against her tan, long legs. Once she officially became first lady, Melania shelved her short dresses, opting for much longer, more conservative hemlines. While there was still the odd moment when she rocked a high slit, the days of Melania showing off her killer legs were pretty much done. So in the spirit of a throwback tradition, it's time to pay homage to several of Melania's outfits that showed her legs and shocked the world.
Melania's pink dress was sensational
Melania Trump has had a stunning style transformation, and her public life began in a notable way when she moved to New York City to pursue modeling. Paparazzi have been following her around since 1998, when she first started dating Donald Trump. So when she attended the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Annual Red Hot Pink Party in April 2005, she was already established as a New York socialite. But the short, pink dress she chose for that occasion was so iconic that night that it became a key photograph used by Harper's Bazaar to chart her style evolution. The short dress marked a notable moment in her fashion life.
Melania wore something short to the Met Gala
It looks like Donald and Melania Trump won't be attending the Met Gala ever again, a snub that's painful for them and their relationship. In May 2007, Melania attended the event with the theme of "Poiret: King Of Fashion." For the occasion, she chose a short, gold dress with fringe detailing in a flapper-style. The leg-baring look was sensational and marked the only time in her long history of attending the Met Gala that she chose a short dress; it was so unique that both People and WWD featured this dress in retrospectives of Melania's style.
One of Melania's shortest dresses was at a movie premiere
There's no denying that Melania Trump is wildly out of Donald Trump's league, and this couldn't have been more obvious than when they attended the premiere of "Nine" at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City in December 2009. Melania wore a black, minidress with long sleeves and black heels. Melania's sensational look helped get images of her and Donald splashed all over tabloids at the time, as well as Broadway.com, who featured Melania and Donald in their buzzy celebrity roundup of the event. Those legs helped with publicity.
Melania wore a short black dress at an event with Barron
Melania Trump has always been extremely protective of her son, Barron Trump, a reflection of her true priorities. This was just as much the case when Barron was a little boy. Back in March 2010, Melania and Barron attended the 19th annual Bunny Hop at FAO Schwartz in New York City, where Melania showed that moms can show leg as much as anyone. Her short, black dress added an air of elegance to the event. The mother-son duo were such a sensation that People documented their arrival, and when Melania posted about the event on Facebook, fans were quick to remind her of what a hot mom she was.
Melania's 'pretty in pink' dress was one of her shorter choices
For the Michael Kors Spring fashion show at Lincoln Center in September 2010, Melania Trump arrived in a short, bubblegum pink dress that showed off her killer legs. The dress was sophisticated but flirtatious, a look that Melania juggled well before entering the White House. In fact, this particular outfit was so iconic that Forbes captured the moment and Hello! included it in a retrospective of her looks prior to becoming first lady. It showed a sexier, softer side to her style, one that's now a time capsule of a bygone era for Melania.
Melania wore an LBD to the Men in Black 3 premiere
Showing both arms and legs, Melania Trump wore a lacy black dress when she attended the "Men In Black 3" premiere on May 23, 2012 in New York City. She styled her dress with black, peep-toe heels and carried a gold clutch. Melania and her short dress were such a sensation that night that tabloids like ET published pictures of her in this simple yet eye-catching look. Oh, the power of the LBD.
Melania's blue dress at SiriusXM showed off some leg
On May 31, 2012, Melania Trump visited the SiriusXM Studios and posed for a photo in a sea-foam green dress, where she showed off her long gams. Even though she was there for a radio interview, Melania still made sure she looked stunning and that her assets were in full use. It was clearly a compelling visit, and in a video shared on Instagram of the day, netizens praised Melania for her grace and femininity. Her leg shot, and the flattering dress, no doubt had a lot to do with this feedback.
Melania wore a short white dress to the Grand Prix
Melania Trump attended the Trump Invitational Grand Prix at Mar-a-Lago on January 6, 2013 in Palm Beach, Florida with her husband, Donald Trump, and their son, Barron Trump. For the event, Melania opted for a short, white dress that allowed her legs to be on full display. The short dress gave her style profile a summery feel that day. Media outlets thought so too, as the Palm Beach Daily News and South Coast Today made mention of Melania's notable outfit.
Melania Trump served some leg at a Celebrity Apprentice event
Melania Trump sported a burgundy, babydoll dress when she attended "The Celebrity Apprentice" season finale at Trump Tower on February 16, 2015. What made the dress so unique was how short it was, cutting off around Melania's thighs. The short dress caused such a stir that for a period of time, a fan could buy a poster of Melania in this dress from Bed Bath & Beyond. It hasn't been restocked, but those legs will live on forever.
Melania's white dress featured vivacious cut outs and slits
Melania Trump attended the 2016 Time 100 Gala in New York City wearing a long, white dress with a thigh-high slit and a unique cut-out around her neckline. It was a critical moment in Melania's fashion journey. Donald Trump was entering the political scene, and as such, Melania lengthened her hemline. However, she kept a jolt of that former sex appeal alive thanks to the stealthy slit. The dress was so significant that The Hollywood Reporter used it as an example of Melania's first turn toward dressing like a first lady.
Melania's yellow U.K. state visit dress featured a daring slit
Melania Trump wore some seriously bad outfits in 2025, and the banana yellow dress that she chose for the state banquet in September at Windsor Castle made that unfortunate list. For a time, the bright yellow dress blew up the internet, as people were in such a frenzy about the unconventional choice. But what made it so interesting was that it gave Melania an opportunity to show some leg, thanks to the side slit. As the first lady, it's a rare thing for Melania to sport a flashy dress anymore, so this bold gown was a glimpse into her past.