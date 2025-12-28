Who Are Outdaughtered Stars Uncle Dale And Aunt Kiki?

In 2016, TLC first introduced audiences to Adam and Danielle Busby, a husband and wife duo who are the parents of the first all-female quintuplets. Their series, "OutDaughtered," offers a look at what life is like for the family. And we're not only talking about Adam, Danielle, and their daughters. Danielle's sister, Crystal Mills, and her husband, Dale Mills — also known as Uncle Dale and Aunt Kiki — have long been a fixture of the reality show.

As of this writing, "OutDaughtered" has not officially been canceled. However, there have not been any new episodes since Season 10, which aired in 2024. There has not been any word about whether or not Season 11 will happen. That means it has been a little while since the show last checked in with the Busby family — and the Mills family, for that matter.

Crystal and Dale made their first appearance in Season 1 and continued to stick around. What the "OutDaughtered" cameras don't show you, however, is what Uncle Dale and Aunt Kiki's lives look like beyond the show. Crystal and Dale are also active parents of two who dove into content creation, entrepreneurship, and charity work outside of their stint on TLC. To learn more about the beloved "OutDaughtered" stars, here is everything you need to know about Uncle Dale and Aunt Kiki.