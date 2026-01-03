Jaw-Dropping Before & After Pics Of Deborra-Lee Furness Are Hard To Believe
The most tragic aspects of Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' nasty divorce seem to be weighing her down. The high-profile couple shared a statement with People in September 2023 to announce that they were parting ways after 27 years of marriage and welcoming two children together. Sadly, shortly after that announcement, rumors suggesting that Jackman had cheated on his wife with his "The Music Man" co-star Sutton Foster started swirling. Although their initial divorce announcement clearly stated that they had no intentions of discussing the split with the public ever again, Furness couldn't help but open up about her husband's rumored infidelity.
In a statement shared with the Daily Mail in May 2025, she said: "My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It's a profound wound that cuts deep." Still, Furness was thankful for the journey that came with the end of her nearly three-decade marriage because it forced her to confront some hard truths about herself that ultimately helped her change for the better.
Sadly, the before-and-after photos of Furness from the premiere of "The Music Man" in February 2022 and a December 2025 event have only further underlined the mental toll of the split. The glow on her face in the picture on the left seems to have been replaced by the fatigue from their lengthy divorce process in the photo on the right. Although the photos of the gorgeous Australian actor are only three years apart, the post-divorce photo does seem to show more signs of aging.
Deborra-Lee Furness might just come out on top in her divorce from Hugh Jackman
According to an October 2025 post shared on Rob Shuter's Substack, Deborra-Lee Furness is ready to spill the salacious details of her divorce from Hugh Jackman. The British journalist claimed that Furness had been in talks with a major publishing house to release her book, which was dubbed a "bold, emotional memoir about love, identity, and starting over." A confidant of the "Shame" actor claimed that the memoir would be a means for her to carve her own space in the world and finally help her break free of the "Hugh's wife" label. As an added bonus, the reported bidding war that ensued for her memoir would only make Furness richer.
According to a Woman's Day insider, people had long cautioned the "Logan" star that people would pay handsome sums to get Furness to spill all the juicy details about their highly-publicized split. However, he didn't take those warnings to heart, believing that she would likely pass on the payday. Additionally, as per the terms of Jackman and Furness' divorce settlement, she was also set to receive a healthy amount in spousal support payments, according to sources at the Daily Mail.
While Furness continued to thrive, Jackman's good guy persona was threatened by the salacious rumors surrounding his romance with Sutton Foster. A few months after the gossip first arose, we saw a glaring sign that Jackman had all but destroyed his reputation with his relationship with Foster. So, although the "Wolverine" star's reported infidelity likely hurt Furness deeply, the future still seems quite bright for her.