Donald Trump's Ego Is Shattered By Zelenskyy's Unimpressed Visit To Mar-A-Lago

After Donald Trump and Melania Trump posed for a gloomy Christmas portrait at the White House, they headed to Mar-a-Lago for the Christmas season. And it's at his Florida residence that Donald Trump met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in yet another attempt to help bring an end to the war between Ukraine and Russia. During a press conference, Trump told those gathered about a conversation that he purportedly had with Zelenskyy about Mar-a-Lago. "President Zelenskyy walked in, he said 'This place is gorgeous!' I don't think he wants to go to the White House anymore. That's the problem." Zelenskyy corrected him in real time, saying, "I'm ready to go to the White House" (via X, formerly Twitter).

We know that POTUS loves Mar-a-Lago, and the size of Trump's ego is unmatched as we've seen him practically beg for applause. So we could see why he would want to say that Zeleneskyy was impressed with the space. But the quick correction from Zelenskyy makes us think that there's a chance that the conversation may not have happened exactly the way Trump said it did. Given the fact that Trump has fudged the truth on everything from his own finances to his height, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if he came up with an imagined conversation with Zelenskyy. Or it may have been that Zelenskyy really did compliment Mar-a-Lago, but still understood the importance of meetings at the White House.