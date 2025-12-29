Donald Trump's Ego Is Shattered By Zelenskyy's Unimpressed Visit To Mar-A-Lago
After Donald Trump and Melania Trump posed for a gloomy Christmas portrait at the White House, they headed to Mar-a-Lago for the Christmas season. And it's at his Florida residence that Donald Trump met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in yet another attempt to help bring an end to the war between Ukraine and Russia. During a press conference, Trump told those gathered about a conversation that he purportedly had with Zelenskyy about Mar-a-Lago. "President Zelenskyy walked in, he said 'This place is gorgeous!' I don't think he wants to go to the White House anymore. That's the problem." Zelenskyy corrected him in real time, saying, "I'm ready to go to the White House" (via X, formerly Twitter).
TRUMP: President Zelenskyy walked in, he said 'This place is gorgeous!' I don't think he wants to go to the White House anymore. That's the problem.
ZELENSKYY: I'm ready to go to the White House pic.twitter.com/oIoBGjYcGm
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 28, 2025
We know that POTUS loves Mar-a-Lago, and the size of Trump's ego is unmatched as we've seen him practically beg for applause. So we could see why he would want to say that Zeleneskyy was impressed with the space. But the quick correction from Zelenskyy makes us think that there's a chance that the conversation may not have happened exactly the way Trump said it did. Given the fact that Trump has fudged the truth on everything from his own finances to his height, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if he came up with an imagined conversation with Zelenskyy. Or it may have been that Zelenskyy really did compliment Mar-a-Lago, but still understood the importance of meetings at the White House.
Donald Trump's story about Zelenskyy got ridiculed online
Social media lit up with responses to Donald Trump's claims about Volodymyr Zelenskyy's supposed preference for Mar-a-Lago. One person on X compared the two men, saying, "Zelenskyy is saving a nation; Trump is checking interior design ratings." Another posted, "Zelenskyy deserves the 'Nobel prize for patience and restraint' for putting up with the world's greatest idiot — at the same time as he's fighting for the survival of Ukraine and its people."
Others on X warned Zelenskyy away from the White House, writing, "Zelenskyy, heads up, bro: The White House is now just as tarted up and tacky as Mar-A-Lago." Trump's renovation of the Oval Office has featured gaudy Mar-a-Lago-esque decor that hasn't impressed many beyond seemingly Trump himself.
Some netizens think that Trump's comment speaks to his own desire to be at Mar-a-Lago rather than the White House. And there could potentially be a good reason for that. When POTUS was with Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago, you could see makeup on the back of Trump's right hand, which we have seen before. But this time, Trump seemed to have discoloration on both hands. If that's a signal that something is going on with his health, which some have speculated, we could see why he'd want to be in the comfort of his Mar-a-Lago estate, which has more privacy than the White House.