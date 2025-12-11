Mila Kunis' Fallon Appearance Has Everyone Talking For The Wrong Reasons

Mila Kunis appeared on "The Tonight Show" on Monday, December 8, 2025, to promote her latest movie, "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery," but people online are criticizing host Jimmy Fallon for keeping the interview light instead of asking the "Black Swan" star about some of the many controversies she and her husband Ashton Kutcher have been involved in or adjacent to in recent years. People took to the comments of the YouTube video to make it known that they weren't fooled. "Her husband was really close with Diddy. I don't mean just knowing or meeting Diddy, I mean out socialising and private partying with him," someone wrote. They're referring to Kutcher's relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs, who was sentenced to 50 months in prison in late 2025 after being found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution. He was acquitted of other charges related to alleged sex trafficking in his trial. Kutcher's friendship with Combs led to false rumors online that he and Kunis were getting divorced.

But that's not the only controversy people called out. "Dont ask about her 70s show costar," was just one of the comments that referred to the fact that both Kunis and Kutcher wrote letters of support for convicted rapist Danny Masterson in his 2023 trial. "Looks like she didn't even wash her hair," a final user wrote, referring to the controversy the couple sparked in Hollywood when they revealed on "Armchair Expert" that they don't bathe every day or expect their kids to, either.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the RAINN website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).