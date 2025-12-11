Mila Kunis' Fallon Appearance Has Everyone Talking For The Wrong Reasons
Mila Kunis appeared on "The Tonight Show" on Monday, December 8, 2025, to promote her latest movie, "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery," but people online are criticizing host Jimmy Fallon for keeping the interview light instead of asking the "Black Swan" star about some of the many controversies she and her husband Ashton Kutcher have been involved in or adjacent to in recent years. People took to the comments of the YouTube video to make it known that they weren't fooled. "Her husband was really close with Diddy. I don't mean just knowing or meeting Diddy, I mean out socialising and private partying with him," someone wrote. They're referring to Kutcher's relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs, who was sentenced to 50 months in prison in late 2025 after being found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution. He was acquitted of other charges related to alleged sex trafficking in his trial. Kutcher's friendship with Combs led to false rumors online that he and Kunis were getting divorced.
But that's not the only controversy people called out. "Dont ask about her 70s show costar," was just one of the comments that referred to the fact that both Kunis and Kutcher wrote letters of support for convicted rapist Danny Masterson in his 2023 trial. "Looks like she didn't even wash her hair," a final user wrote, referring to the controversy the couple sparked in Hollywood when they revealed on "Armchair Expert" that they don't bathe every day or expect their kids to, either.
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have tried to repair their reputations
There are plenty of other weird things about Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' relationship that could honestly be considered red flags. They recognized that they were tanking their public images, at least after the Danny Masterson controversy, and apologized for their involvement in a since-deleted Instagram video in September 2023. "We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future," Kunis said in the video, per Variety. "The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system, or the validity of the jury's ruling." Kutcher reportedly added that they only meant for the judge to read them, and they apologized if they retraumatized any of Masterson's victims. But, rather than help them repair their reputation, the video's strange vibe raised people's eyebrows.
Kunis joked about the bathing kids debate on "The Ellen Show" in 2021. "We bathe our dogs, does that make people happy?" she asked, before explaining that while they intend to make sure their kids bathe every day, life gets busy. They at least touch water regularly. Neither Kunis nor Kutcher has made a public statement about their relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs, they've actually done very little to clear up their involvement in or connection to the most serious controversies they've been attached to.