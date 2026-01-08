Signs Don Jr. Is Kimberly Guilfoyle's Least Favorite Ex

Kimberly Guilfoyle plays two important roles in the Trump administration; first, as the U.S. ambassador to Greece, and the second as a person who isn't bothered by how quickly her ex-fiancé moved on. While the former Fox News anchor has tried her best to make it seem like she and Don Jr. ended on good terms, Guilfoyle reportedly can't keep the act up behind the scenes. In December 2025, a confidant disclosed to the Daily Mail that the news of Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson's engagement had put a dampener on Guilfoyle's festive cheer.

"Kim is agitated by Bettina," they shared. "She has been ill-tempered the past few days. She yells at meetings. She came late to a Christmas party and barely stayed. Not the usual social butterfly that she usually is." According to one source, the Trump staffer urged her inner circle to refer to Anderson only by a demeaning moniker she'd bestowed upon her, rather than by name. While Guilfoyle's rumored meltdown over Don Jr.'s engagement tore her amicable exes act to shreds, it wasn't the only sign things weren't as rosy as they seemed.

When the former Fox News host spoke to ANT1, in November 2025, Guilfoyle confirmed that she was on good terms with both of her ex-husbands, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Eric Villency. The blatant omission of Don Jr. only seems more eyebrow-raising when we consider that she shouted out Newsom, who not only has vastly different political views but has also admitted to cheating on her. In fact, when we compare how Guilfoyle has spoken about her exes through the years, her dislike for Don Jr. is blatant.