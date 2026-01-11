The Surprisingly Normal Activity Kate & William Do With Charlotte & George

William, Prince of Wales is no stranger to diverging from tradition, thanks to his efforts to modernize the monarchy. For instance, Prince William reportedly no longer requires workers at the Duchy of Cornwall to wear ties in his presence, parting from his dad King Charles III's ways. Having the late Princess Diana as his mother most likely influenced the prince to make choices about which traditions to keep. Princess Diana broke the rule of wearing gloves to close the distance between royals and non-royals, and William doesn't want his children to be sheltered from them either.

In fact, one way William and Catherine, Princess of Wales bond with Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales is weekly trivia at the pub. On "The Reluctant Traveler," Prince William mentioned that he and Kate Middleton have always prioritized stimulating their children's minds by nurturing their various hobbies. "Charlotte does her netball as well and her ballet and so keeping them busy with sports and being outdoors is really important," the prince said to host Eugene Levy (via Hello! Magazine). "They're trying to learn musical instruments. ... George loves his football and hockey."

A competitor at the pub said, according to The Sun, "The quiz is actually very tricky but also a lot of fun." They added, "My lips are sealed on whether 'Team Wales' has ever won first prize." The family's chances of winning are pretty hopeful, though. The Prince and Princess of Wales graduated from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, and their children reportedly attend a prestigious prep school. The Sun reported that William even said on "The Reluctant Traveler" how his eldest son is the history buff of the family.