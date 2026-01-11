The Surprisingly Normal Activity Kate & William Do With Charlotte & George
William, Prince of Wales is no stranger to diverging from tradition, thanks to his efforts to modernize the monarchy. For instance, Prince William reportedly no longer requires workers at the Duchy of Cornwall to wear ties in his presence, parting from his dad King Charles III's ways. Having the late Princess Diana as his mother most likely influenced the prince to make choices about which traditions to keep. Princess Diana broke the rule of wearing gloves to close the distance between royals and non-royals, and William doesn't want his children to be sheltered from them either.
In fact, one way William and Catherine, Princess of Wales bond with Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales is weekly trivia at the pub. On "The Reluctant Traveler," Prince William mentioned that he and Kate Middleton have always prioritized stimulating their children's minds by nurturing their various hobbies. "Charlotte does her netball as well and her ballet and so keeping them busy with sports and being outdoors is really important," the prince said to host Eugene Levy (via Hello! Magazine). "They're trying to learn musical instruments. ... George loves his football and hockey."
A competitor at the pub said, according to The Sun, "The quiz is actually very tricky but also a lot of fun." They added, "My lips are sealed on whether 'Team Wales' has ever won first prize." The family's chances of winning are pretty hopeful, though. The Prince and Princess of Wales graduated from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, and their children reportedly attend a prestigious prep school. The Sun reported that William even said on "The Reluctant Traveler" how his eldest son is the history buff of the family.
William and Kate invest in their kids' stable upbringing
It makes sense that Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales play trivia at the pub to spend time on something enjoyable and educational while bonding with their parents. After witnessing the turbulent elements of his childhood, it's refreshing to see William, Prince of Wales invest in giving his children a healthy foundation. He and Catherine, Princess of Wales sought marriage counseling from Anglican bishops before tying the knot. They brought George with them on tours and events as a baby to give him a very different childhood from his grandfather King Charles III. Charlotte had a more hands-on experience too, also going on tours as a small child.
William went on a tour as a baby as well, but unlike his children, the media about his parents and their press battles may have overwhelmed him. King Charles III and Princess Diana, then Prince and Princess of Wales, had a slew of rumored and confirmed affairs before Diana's tragic death in August 1997. In November 2025, royal commentator Helena Chard said in a Fox News interview, "A young Prince William carried the burden of his parents' unhappy and destructive relationship."
Another way William and Kate Middleton look out for their children is by not allowing them to have cell phones, in hopes of shielding them from the downsides of the web. The prince discussed his concerns about the internet with Brazilian TV host Luciano Huck in November 2025, per People. "I think children can access too much stuff they don't need to see online," William said in part. However, Prince George is getting older, so William mentioned possibly getting him an internet-free phone.