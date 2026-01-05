14 Celebs That Desperately Need A New Stylist In 2026

Timothée Chalamet looks good in nearly everything, from the 1980s chic of "Call Me by Your Name" to the interplanetary couture of the "Dune" franchise. However, this yellow ensemble from the 97th Academy Awards in Los Angeles got tongues wagging. On first glance, you might think it's a pale yellow suit, when in reality it's a pale yellow leather suit jacket over a pale yellow silk shirt with what look to be pale yellow leather jeans. Wearing pants that look like denim to the biggest night in Hollywood is a bold move, indeed — and we aren't so sure it worked.

For one thing, between the shirt and the suit, there was a lot of Easter yellow going on. Some netizens joked that Chalamet resembled everything from an actual Academy Award to The Man with the Yellow Hat from the "Curious George" franchise to Charlie Day in the "The Nightman Cometh" episode of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" to a banana to a stick of butter. On top of that, he wore dark black boots that felt a little dissonant with an otherwise bright and whimsical outfit.

Evidently, the color wasn't the only thing that didn't land with fans. As one Redditor noted, "It's too bad, the suit could've been a lot more flattering in a traditional cut. That jacket is so short it's bordering on a mess jacket." Chalamet's talent as an actor is second to none, but this suit wasn't exactly award-worthy.