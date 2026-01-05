14 Celebs That Desperately Need A New Stylist In 2026
Fashion can be a fickle thing — even for incredibly stylish stars who have access to the finest clothing money can buy. One might assume that any celebrity working with an established stylist would be immune to committing fashion faux pas. Alas, a number of major celebrities made some tough sartorial stumbles in 2025. Sure, we love it when an A-lister takes a big swing when choosing what they're going to wear to a premiere or award show, but those swings don't always produce home runs.
From a look that is straight out of a children's book series to an oddball racing ensemble to an outfit that resembles an ill-advised school uniform, the glitterati weren't always glittering as well as they could have in 2025. Fortunately for celebrities, they can pivot to a new stylist. Or at the very least, they can ask their stylist to rethink a look that may not actually bring the right kind of heat.
Lana Del Rey
At her best, Lana Del Rey breathes new life into the styles of the early 1960s without feeling solely like a throwback. Even when she dresses up as icons of that era (such as Marilyn Monroe or first lady Jackie Kennedy), it never feels like she's just copying them. There's often a spooky undertone to her fashion choices, which is part of the reason why she's long appealed to hard rock fans and the Tumblr scene alike. In 2025, The Red Carpet Fashion Awards praised many of the outfits she wore during her UK and Ireland tour, noting the "Gothic Americana" ambiance. She performed in an array of vintage-inspired fit and flare dresses, many of which featured intricate detailing and eye-catching materials.
Which is why the pink dress she wore during her second date at Wembley was such a disappointment. Though it is a pretty garment, it just didn't pack a punch like some of her other looks. As designer Sugar Ferrini shared on Instagram, this piece was the singer's idea. "Lana had a really clear vision of what she wanted and asked me to create a dusty pink cotton dress with 1950 vibes," he said. While Ferrini certainly realized Del Rey's vision, the cutesy housedress lacked any sort of dreamy gothic essence that we love to see from the singer.
Beyoncé
More often than not, Beyoncé's style stands above the rest. From her many jaw-dropping Met Gala looks to the striking Pucci gown she wore at President Barack Obama's second inauguration to the all-white bedazzled Western wear she donned at the Beyoncé Bowl in 2024, the "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" superstar brings the sartorial magic.
However, when Beyoncé appeared at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Queen Bey went all in on the theme of the event... and the look left some critics wishing she'd hit the brakes. She wore low-cut red vinyl romper that featured the Ferrari logo on the chest, a matching red jacket slung over her shoulder, red open-toed heels, black gloves, and a black cap. The romper looked like a cross between Michael Jackson's iconic outfit from "Thriller" and a one-piece bathing suit — and it certainly wasn't everyone's cup of tea. As Caroline Bullock wrote for the Daily Mail, "If the inspiration was the discomfort of squeezing into the low-slung race car, then she nailed it. The excruciating piece was cut so low at the neck and so high at the leg that it practically met in the middle." Ouch.
Cynthia Erivo
If there's one thing to know about Cynthia Erivo's stunning style transformation, it's that she never goes for the expected. More often than not, her bold ensembles and accessories dazzle and delight —especially when she seems to pay homage to "Wicked." Unfortunately, in 2025, one of the looks she wore to promote "Wicked: For Good" left a lot to be desired.
The Jean Paul Gaultier outfit she wore to the premiere event in São Paulo, Brazil, was curious. It looked like something from the "Dune" universe rather than something out of the Land of Oz; it's more futuristic sci-fi than whimsical fantasy musical. Perhaps this should come as no surprise, as Gaultier did in fact design the costumes for the oddball planetary adventure "The Fifth Element."
As far as some fans are concerned, this two-piece ensemble would be a miss no matter the occasion. As one Reddit user stated, "It's giving airplane neck pillow." Another wrote, "The dress is awful. She's awesome." A third quipped, "She looks like an alcantara car interior."
Harry Styles
After parting ways with One Direction, Harry Styles took his on-stage fashion to a new level. He bid farewell to his preppy boy band style and embraced a glam rock vibe that harkened back to the looks Elton John and David Bowie rocked in the '70s. His day-to-day outfits are certainly more understated, but more often than not, he still seems to have fun with a few pops of color — think bright red running shorts with yellow sneakers — when he's off duty.
And yet, this khaki trench coat, dark grey button-down shirt, blue jeans, and black loafer combination leaves us wanting more. Sure, all of the pieces are great and exude quiet luxury, it all feels a bit drab and boring on a showman like Styles. As much as we can appreciate his desire to try new looks and maybe even fly under the radar, we can't help but wish the ensemble was punched up a bit. Could this understated look be a glimpse of what his next album will be like? We'll just have to see if his next single is more toned down than "Watermelon Sugar" and "Music for a Sushi Restaurant."
Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet looks good in nearly everything, from the 1980s chic of "Call Me by Your Name" to the interplanetary couture of the "Dune" franchise. However, this yellow ensemble from the 97th Academy Awards in Los Angeles got tongues wagging. On first glance, you might think it's a pale yellow suit, when in reality it's a pale yellow leather suit jacket over a pale yellow silk shirt with what look to be pale yellow leather jeans. Wearing pants that look like denim to the biggest night in Hollywood is a bold move, indeed — and we aren't so sure it worked.
For one thing, between the shirt and the suit, there was a lot of Easter yellow going on. Some netizens joked that Chalamet resembled everything from an actual Academy Award to The Man with the Yellow Hat from the "Curious George" franchise to Charlie Day in the "The Nightman Cometh" episode of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" to a banana to a stick of butter. On top of that, he wore dark black boots that felt a little dissonant with an otherwise bright and whimsical outfit.
Evidently, the color wasn't the only thing that didn't land with fans. As one Redditor noted, "It's too bad, the suit could've been a lot more flattering in a traditional cut. That jacket is so short it's bordering on a mess jacket." Chalamet's talent as an actor is second to none, but this suit wasn't exactly award-worthy.
Lady Gaga
By the late 2000s, pop star fashion had become a bit bland. As wonderful and enduring as some of the songs from that era are, few stars at the time really committed themselves to wearing memorable outfits. Then, Lady Gaga stepped onto the scene with her debut music video "Just Dance." The clip was a musical mission statement as well as an aesthetic one. When Mother Monster put on that zebra patterned jacket with the plunging neckline, our fashion standards would never be the same.
If anyone knows how to make the bizarre look beautiful, it's the "Born This Way" singer. Unfortunately, the Marc Jacobs dress she sported at the 2025 MTV VMAs didn't win everyone over; as Business Insider put it, the look, which also featured a teased updo adorned with giant flowers, was "polarizing." The outfit was certainly interesting in the way that it channeled the Gothic ambiance of the singer's hit show "Wednesday," but it left some fans wanting more. As one Redditor wrote, "I absolutely LOVE the hair and makeup but the dress looks like a bunch smashed of black paper tied together. I was waiting for another dress underneath it." If only.
Taylor Swift
In 2025, Taylor Swift released the most popular and divisive album of the year: "The Life of a Showgirl." To some, the record was a fun (if frivolous) return to bubblegum pop. To others, it was too lightweight after the maturity of "Folklore," "Evermore," "Midnights," and "The Tortured Poets Department." Whether or not you felt catfished by "The Life of a Showgirl," there's no denying that the album cover is striking — if imperfect.
On the front of the album, Swift appears in a bathtub wearing a showgirl's outfit created by legendary designer Bob Mackie. Now, on paper, it doesn't get much better than a Bob Mackie original. However, one might argue that Swift is a little too far outside of her element posing as a classic Vegas showgirl. Even Mackie was a little thrown by seeing Swift in this context. "I was kind of shocked myself," he told E! News, "because I was thinking Taylor Swift to be this little girl who used to write songs about fairytale princesses. ... There she is. Looking like a showgirl."
However, others weren't as won over as Mackie was. "These photos are giving Taylor Swift in a costume, not actual showgirl," one Redditor wrote. "Beautiful costumes, don't get me wrong. But I would've hoped for going more all out for such a big theme."
Will Smith
In addition to being a television icon, Oscar-winning actor, and rap star, Will Smith has long been known for his fashion sense. If you watch the videos for "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It" or "Wild Wild West," you'll see he had a keen sense of self-presentation that helped him become one of the biggest names in show business for many, many years. "I learned a long time ago, you know, what you throw on, it's not just what other people experience. It turns you up, you know?" he said on BBC Radio 1Xtra in 2025. "I've always liked color, right? So I've always tried, you know, bright stuff. ... I'll try anything on."
Alas, he could've used some more "bright stuff" at the 2025 Premio Lo Nuestro in Miami, Florida. The grey suit he wore, which, according to WWD, is made out of "crackled denim," looked a little like rumpled construction paper. What's more, the overall silhouette — especially the length of the pant — feels a little pajama-y. It doesn't give us the dose of 1990s nostalgia that Smith's fans want, nor does it scream A-list star.
Karoline Leavitt
Karoline Leavitt's look for the 2025 National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation was anything but edgy, but it still managed to ruffle feathers. The White House press secretary showed up in an outfit that The Daily Beast described as a Pilgrim cosplay. She wore a white button-down blouse, a black cardigan sweater, and a black bow tied at the collar. Intentional or not, she really was on theme for Thanksgiving. All she was missing was a big hat with a buckle on it.
This ensemble felt a little too on the nose, to say the least. While we can't speak for all Americans, we're inclined to think that most who do celebrate Thanksgiving do not take the time to look to the 17th century for their holiday style. But then again, fashion is cyclical. Maybe Leavitt will bring back William Bradford chic in the coming years.
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence's style game has been something to behold both on and off the screen. From her dystopian archer looks in "The Hunger Games" to her throwback hairdos in "American Hustle" to her gorgeous Oscar gowns to her many fabulous suits, she's proven time and time again that she's both a movie star and a fashion icon.
Which is why it's hard to understand why she wore this oddball cheetah print jacket in New York City that went down past her knees. It looks like a combination of a jacket and a dress. Perhaps Lawrence wanted to look like one of the citizens of the Capitol in "The Hunger Games," as those characters are known for strange decadence. The Sunday Times said it was one of the most memorable fashion moments of the year — but not in a good way. The publication gave the outfit a paltry 4/10 rating, opining that Lawrence had become "a pin-up for millennial mothers."
Megan Thee Stallion
Whether she's posing on a red carpet at an award show or dancing in music videos for hits like "WAP," Megan Thee Stallion brings the sartorial heat. She's not one to shy away from a daring silhouette or eye-catching color palette, and always seems to raise the bar with her style. Well, almost always.
Her look for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City did not receive a particularly favorable reception. The dress, which was inspired by Josephine Baker, fit the year's theme — "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" — but it didn't totally fit the music superstar as well as it could've. As Cosmopolitan noted, "The hair looks amazing, but the bust is too tight. Since it's a custom piece, we have to assume that's how she wanted it, but it doesn't lend the look the kind of impeccability it should have."
Katy Perry
With her sassy, rock-influenced early hits, Katy Perry helped breathe new life into pop music at the end of the 2000s. In the early 2010s, she blossomed into one of the biggest pop stars alive — partly through her eclectic music video looks. From the candy-coated stylings of "California Gurls" to the 1980s teen movie throwback of "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)" to the colorful and kid-friendly reinterpretation of ancient Egypt in "Dark Horse," Perry embraced camp more than any of her peers. So, it's no surprise she would want to keep up with the playful looks that made her famous.
For her Lifetimes Tour, Perry donned a multicolored metallic costume that made her look part cyborg. As costume and prop artist Adam Greene explained on Instagram, "I painted all of the flexible chrome armor panels, and believe me, that blue candy coat is even more satisfying to see in person." It's certainly cool, but given the backlash she got for apparently featuring AI-generated visuals throughout the show, it might be best not to lean into the whole robot shtick. As The Georgia Strait said of another one of her concert looks, it's a bit "existential crisis cosplay."
Kesha
At her commercial peak in the early 2010s, Kesha managed to take glittery Dollar Store outfits and make them seem glamorous. It's like she rediscovered the thrift store ethos of Madonna's debut record and updated it for the times. She might go down in history as the artist who defined so-called "recession pop" more than anyone else.
At the 2025 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, the "Your Love Is My Drug" singer dropped in during T-Pain's set to perform their song "Yippee-ki-yay." She also dropped the ball with her look. She wore a denim crop-top shirt, a plaid button-down shirt, hot pants covered in fringe, and cowgirl boots that also were adorned in heavy, lacy fringe. Needless to say, there was a lot going on. Sure, we love a pop-country crossover as much as anyone, but Kesha's blending of the two aesthetics was a bit too chaotic.
Cardi B
Megastar rapper Cardi B's chart-topping hits have made her a household name, as has her unapologetic public persona and incredible style. When it comes to fashion, she is not one to rein it in, and for that we are grateful.
However, one of her most surprising outfits wasn't one of her best. At a New York City pop-up event in 2025, she wore a gray sweater vest, a white button-down shirt, and a plaid knee-length skirt. It looked a bit like a school uniform. There's nothing wrong with school or uniforms (having to wear the same thing every day certainly takes some pressure off of students), but it's not exactly what you would expect from the A-lister who brings major glam whether she's at the Met Gala, attending Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, or clearing her name in a courtroom. That said, as meh as it might be, at least she's still keeping us guessing.