Melania Trump Reportedly Said The Quiet Part Out Loud About Donald's Cringe Dancing

Melania Trump finally seemed to indulge Donald Trump's dancing at the 2025 Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party (though he only had eyes for Elon Musk). But she apparently isn't really a fan of his dancing, nor does she think that other people are either, and she's even tried to get him to stop. Donald talked about it during his speech to the House GOP retreat on January 6, held at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. (a recent rebrand as the "Trump Kennedy Center" is being challenged in court).

Donald said that Melania "hates when I dance," according to LiveNOW from Fox. And his counter to that? "Everybody wants me to dance." We're not sure that we agree on that point, though it does track with the size of Donald's ego. But Melania apparently did her best to convince him to stop. As Donald told it, "[Melania said] 'Darling, it's not presidential.' She actually said, 'Can you imagine FDR dancing?'"

Trump: She hates when I dance. Everybody wants me to dance. "Darling, it's not presidential." She actually said, "Can you imagine FDR dancing?" She actually said that to me. I said perhaps there is a long history she doesn't know. Because he was an elegant fellow, even as a... pic.twitter.com/3tEdnJFc3o — Acyn (@Acyn) January 6, 2026

The FDR mention got Donald even further onto another tangent. "I said perhaps there is a long history she doesn't know. Because he was an elegant fellow, even as a Democrat. The attack by Japan, he was quite elegant." We think that was a reference to Pearl Harbor? Though we're not sure what it has to do with dancing or elegance in any way. Donald then swung back to what Melania reiterated about his dancing: "She said, 'they don't like it, they're just being nice to you.'" We appreciate Melania's effort in getting the dancing to stop and telling him the truth. Though it clearly hasn't worked.