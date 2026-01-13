Mike Johnson's Wife Kelly Isn't Beating The Mar-A-Lago Face Allegations In These Pics

There's a consistent plasticity to the elites within the MAGA movement, especially when it comes to aesthetics. A trend often referred to as Mar-a-Lago face appears to be the gold standard for those who want to rub elbows among the second administration of President Donald Trump. This typically looks like lips that have had some help, cheekbones stuffed with filler, overly smooth foreheads, and arched, bold eyebrows. Think of Kimberly Guilfoyle's face transformation as a perfect example. However, this sculpted archetype has seeped into almost every facet of the White House, with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson's wife, Kelly Johnson, apparently hopping on the trend. Though she's yet to admit to any enhancement, these side-by-side pics suggest she's had some tuning up to possibly fit in.

Though she's joining a long list of others who have done their best to fit the MAGA mold, Kelly is an interesting addition. From Karoline Leavitt and her pouty lips to Kristi Noem and her shifting face, the women at the front and center of the Trump White House appear to frequent the same well of fillers. But Kelly is a bit more of a behind-the-scenes figure, one steeped in religious leanings and traditional family values. As a former teacher and pastoral counsellor, Kelly's decision to embrace Mar-a-Lago face feels a bit mystifying, although it could point towards a larger trend of the wives of lesser-known Trump cabinet members seeking out their own glory.