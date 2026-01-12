Actors From The Wire Who Have Sadly Passed Away
"The Wire" was more than just a cable TV show; it was a gritty deconstruction of Baltimore institutions that helped to define early 2000s prestige television. Baltimore native and former crime reporter David Simon, who created the show, used each of the series' five seasons to critique an individual segment of the system: illegal drugs and police work, the docks, city hall, public schools, and the media.
Simon's goals for "The Wire" were to craft an uncompromising drama that appeared as realistic as possible and to make Baltimore a character in the series. This meant hiring locals with no acting experience whatsoever. Simon also used real street slang in the crime show's dialogue, like "dope fiend lean," "stash house," and "juke the stats."
Over the HBO show's five seasons, hundreds of both professional and nonprofessional actors from "The Wire" helped to tell the story of Baltimore from the inside out. Unfortunately, some of the show's most colorful performers are no longer with us. Here's a look at actors from "The Wire" who have since died.
James Ransone
James Ransone died in 2025 at the age of 46. According to the County of Los Angeles medical examiner, Ransone died by suicide from hanging. The Maryland native's breakout acting role came as Ziggy Sobotka in Season 2 of "The Wire." Ziggy was a dock worker on the crime series. He was an insecure and often irritating character who desperately craved his father's attention.
Ransone was asked if he was annoyed to be recognized as Ziggy during a 2016 sit-down with Interview Magazine. "I did for a long time and now some of it has aged with me being more mature," responded Ransone. In the interview, he also talked about his five-year battle with heroin addiction and getting sober when he was 27.
Following "The Wire," Ransone became a successful working actor with an impressive filmography. He appeared in the Spike Lee heist movie "Inside Man" and co-starred on the HBO shows "Generation Kill," "How to Make it in America," and "Treme." More recently, the Film Independent Spirit Award winner played the adult Eddie Kaspbrak in the horror sequel "It Chapter Two." He is survived by his wife, Jamie McPhee, and two children.
Lance Reddick
Lance Reddick passed away in 2023 at the age of 60. According to the actor's death certificate, Reddick died from ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease (via TMZ). The seasoned character actor played esteemed police commissioner turned defense lawyer Cedric Daniels for five seasons on "The Wire." Daniels was an honest cop who believed in the rules and tried his best to battle the crooked system.
Attorney James E. Hornstein said that an autopsy was not performed on Reddick. "The information appearing on the death certificate is wholly inconsistent with his lifestyle," Hornstein revealed (via the Los Angeles Times). "On behalf of [his wife] Stephanie Reddick, the death certificate information is not corroborated and is inconsistent with the facts known to the family." Hornstein added that Reddick was physically fit and "ate as if a dietitian was monitoring his every meal."
Reddick made it a career habit to play police roles. Besides Daniels, he portrayed Agent Philip Broyles on "Fringe," Detective Johnny Basil on "Oz," and Chief Irving on "Bosch." The Yale School of Drama alum also found success on the big screen, most notably as Charon in the "John Wick" movies opposite the always kind Keanu Reeves. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and two children.
Michael K.Williams
The heartbreaking death of Michael K. Williams occurred in 2021 from an apparent heroin overdose. Williams' breakout acting role came as Honey Nut Cheerios-loving openly gay antihero Omar Little on "The Wire." Omar robbed drug dealers in Baltimore with the help of a shotgun and a massive amount of street cred. He served as the city's modern-day Robin Hood.
Williams talked about the societal impact of the HBO series. "I hope the audience walks away with a deeper understanding on what's going on with our country, what's wrong with our society and our social system, our judicial system, the way we treat each other," he told Collider in 2014.
Following his death, Williams was nominated for the best supporting actor in a drama series Emmy for his performance in the HBO series "Lovecraft Country." Presenter Kerry Washington gave an emotional Emmy tribute to Williams. "Michael was — it's crazy to say 'was' — was a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon. Michael, I know you're here because you wouldn't miss this. Your excellence, your artistry will endure." Social media was fuming over Williams' posthumous snub at the Emmys when the award went to Tobias Menzies for "The Crown."
Reg E. Cathey
Reg E. Cathey died in 2018 at the age of 59, reportedly from cancer. The Yale School of Drama classically trained actor worked as a stage, film, and television performer. He made his small screen breakthrough as morally grounded political strategist Norman Wilson on "The Wire." Perhaps his most recognizable role came as Freddy's BBQ owner Freddy Hays on the political powerhouse TV show "House of Cards," a role that nabbed Cathey the Emmy Award for outstanding guest actor in a drama series.
David Simon, who created "The Wire," posted a tribute to Cathey on X following his death. "Not only a fine, masterful actor — but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set," wrote Simon. "On wit alone, he could double any man over and leave him thinking. Reg, your memory is a great blessing."
"House of Cards" co-star Michael Kelly wrote on X, "Reg E Cathey was one of the kindest, funniest, talented badasses I have ever had the honor of knowing. We lost a really good man today. You will be missed brother." Cathey also co-starred in several popular films, including "Se7en," "American Psycho," and "Fantastic Four."
Robert F. Chew
Robert F. Chew died in 2013 at the age of 52 from heart failure, according to his sister Clarice. Like many actors from "The Wire," Chew was a Baltimore native. The stage and screen star also served as an acting coach who mentored and trained Baltimore youth looking to get into theater.
Chew's most recognizable role came as ruthless but fair drug kingpin Proposition Joe on "The Wire." Chew was able to convey a cold-blooded leader with a sense of humor and friendliness. The popular character appeared in all five seasons of the HBO series.
Chew's first role was on the TV series "Homicide: Life on the Street," which was written and produced by David Simon. Simon then hired the actor to co-star on "The Wire" and also on his HBO miniseries "The Corner." "Robert was not only an exceptional actor, he was an essential part of the film and theater community in Baltimore," Simon told The Baltimore Sun (via Deadline). "He could have gone to New York or Los Angeles and commanded a lot more work, but he loved the city as his home and chose to remain here working." Chew is survived by his three sisters and his mother, Henrietta Chew.
Robert Hogan
Robert Hogan died in 2021 from complications of pneumonia, according to his obituary. He was 87 years old. The veteran character actor played Louis Sobotka on Season 2 of "The Wire." Sobotka was a retired union treasurer for dock workers who liked to dream up horse bets that he never placed.
The Queens-born actor enjoyed an impressive career in both film and television with over 150 acting credits. He also performed regularly on the Broadway stage and in theaters throughout New York City. Hogan mostly played recurring characters or guest stars on television shows spanning his nearly six-decade career. His filmography features a bevy of daytime soap operas, procedural dramas, and sitcoms, including "The Rockford Files," "Hogan's Heroes," "General Hospital," "Another World," "The Fall Guy," "Cosby," and "Law & Order." In the 1960s, Hogan, who served in the Korean War, co-starred on two episodes of "Hogan's Heroes." Hogan's friend Bernard Fein co-created the series and decided to name Bob Crane's character Col. Robert E. Hogan after Hogan.
Hogan was diagnosed with vascular Alzheimer's disease in 2013. He is survived by his wife, Mary, three children, and two grandchildren.
Isiah Whitlock
Isiah Whitlock passed away in 2025 at the age of 71. According to his manager Brian Liebman, the actor died after a short illness (via Deadline). Whitlock, who was the fifth of 10 children, became a guest role specialist with pop-ins on hit shows like "The Good Wife," "Veep," "The Black List," and "Atlanta." He also enjoyed a prolific big screen career in several Spike Lee movies, including "She Hate Me" and "BlacKkKlansman."
Whitlock's most popular role came as Sen. Clay Davis on "The Wire." The corrupt politician talked a good game, pretending to help the citizens of Baltimore, but behind the scenes, he pocketed cash in exchange for political favors. Despite Davis' corruption, Whitlock did not see him as a bad guy. "A lot of people say that he's a bad character and he's this villain, but when you play a character like that, you really have to believe that everything you're doing is good," Whitlock told HoboTrashcan in 2009.
"The Wire" co-star Andre Royo took to X after Whitlock's passing. "I can't... another wire brother and friend," wrote Royo. "This hurts to no end but your memory will live forever in my heart. ... Love you legend Isiah Whitlock."
Melvin Williams
Melvin Williams died in 2015 at the age of 73. On "The Wire," he played Deacon, a streetwise community leader and church elder with integrity and hope. In 1987, while the show's creator, David Simon, was working as a reporter with The Baltimore Sun, he penned a five-part series about Williams' up and down reign as a Baltimore drug lord and convicted criminal. Simon then used that information to craft some of the crime show's storylines and characters.
"This was the life he had lived, and he had lived it at an extraordinary pace," Simon said of Williams (via The New York Times). "It was the pride of a survivor, and of someone who had never gone back on his word to anybody. He had his own ethos, and he was very proud of that." Simon also took to X to pay tribute to Williams. "RIP to Melvin 'Little Melvin' Williams, 73, who made me begin to rethink the drug war," wrote Simon. "You ended it free, brother."
Williams' last stint in prison came in 2003. "Sometime in my 50s, I became aware that there was a God in charge, and not a Melvin," he explained.