Nikki Glaser's Sly Donald Trump Dig At 2026 Golden Globes Denies Him The Attention He Craves

If you need a refresher, here's just an overview of why people like Nikki Glaser are calling out CBS for seemingly kowtowing to Donald Trump. It started with Stephen Colbert, one of the comedians who has long been on the receiving end of Trump's fury, being told that his late-night CBS show would be canceled, with Trump celebrating Colbert's firing on Truth Social. Many saw this as CBS' attempt to placate Trump and his FCC and secure a sale to Skydance Media, owned by the MAGA Ellison family.

Then there's CBS News' new CEO, Bari Weiss, who started the job in October 2025 ; Weiss is a controversial conservative figure known for running the Zionist Free Press. In December, she pulled a story from "60 Minutes" that shed light on the El Salvadoran prison where the U.S. Department of Homeland Security sent Venezuelan migrants. CBS also settled a lawsuit that Trump had launched against "60 Minutes" over the editing of an interview with Kamala Harris in 2024; they paid him $16 million. Finally, there was chaos in January 2026 when Weiss chose controversial anchor Tony Dokoupil to host the "CBS Evening News," to disastrous results.

Glaser didn't spell out her reference, but enough people got her joke, and our guess is that CBS and Trump did too (or one of Trump's aides explained it to him). One person wrote on X, "This is why I watch award shows for moments like this. CBS can't hide behind the cameras." Another person posted: "Nikki Glaser is a fantastic host. Even when she gets somewhat political, it's actually funny." We'll see if Trump or the network has any response.