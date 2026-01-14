Pam Bondi Looks Like Chewed Up Bubble Gum In Shapeless Pink Dress At Mar-A-Lago
At this point, it's no secret that United States Attorney General Pam Bondi isn't exactly a fashionista. From her collection of shirts that look like your grandmother's old couch to her ugly coat that was giving "Wicked" in a way that wasn't exactly "for good," Bondi's wardrobe is more than a little bit of a mess. Not only that, but Bondi also tends to just look really awkward in front of the camera. These things combined to form a perfect storm of cringe when Bondi paid a visit to President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago resort in January 2026. Though, based on her outfit, if you didn't know any better, you'd think she actually went for an audition to replace the Bubble Yum duck, give or take a nose ring.
In a photo posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, on January 13, 2026, Bondi and partner John Wakefield can be seen smiling for the camera during their trip to Trump's Florida property. While Wakefield's black tuxedo is about as basic and boring as it gets, that was preferable to the pink-and-purple dress Bondi wore — its shapeless nature and tacky design made her look like a chewed-up stick of bubble gum.
Pam Bondi was at Mar-a-Lago this weekend pic.twitter.com/b2spmsnDNo
As you might expect, plenty of X users in the comment section had thoughts. "Is she wearing a homecoming dress made from her grandma's bathrobe?" one person wrote. "On her fourth husband and her thousandth ugly dress," another remarked. To be fair to Bondi on that last point, it's unclear if she and Wakefield are actually married, and if they were, he would only be her third husband. Unfortunately for Bondi, splitting hairs isn't going to make that dress look any better.
Pam Bondi is reportedly on the outs with Donald Trump
Pam Bondi's presence at Mar-a-Lago this past weekend is especially interesting, given that — if reports are to be believed — the attorney general has fallen out of favor with her boss, who happens to own the property. According to a piece published by The Wall Street Journal (on the same day Bondi was photographed at Donald Trump's resort club), the president has grown increasingly critical of Bondi, whom he hand-picked for his cabinet back in November 2024.
Citing Trump administration officials and other insiders, WSJ claimed that Trump often tells his aides how displeased he is with Bondi, whose job performance is not living up to his expectations. More specifically, the outlet's sources say Trump is upset that Bondi has failed to successfully prosecute political adversaries like James Comey and Letitia James. What's more, the president's behind-the-scenes criticisms of the AG have allegedly become more frequent with time. That said, in a statement to The Wall Street Journal on the Friday before the article was published, Trump downplayed reports of discontent within his cabinet. "Pam is doing an excellent job," he said, adding, "She has been my friend for many years."
Still, WSJ isn't alone in its reporting. In fact, the only thing that might be taking some of the heat off of Bondi is that Trump is supposedly taking his frustrations out on other high-ranking prosecutors as well. Now, if only someone could do something about her fashion sense.