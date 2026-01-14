Pam Bondi Looks Like Chewed Up Bubble Gum In Shapeless Pink Dress At Mar-A-Lago

At this point, it's no secret that United States Attorney General Pam Bondi isn't exactly a fashionista. From her collection of shirts that look like your grandmother's old couch to her ugly coat that was giving "Wicked" in a way that wasn't exactly "for good," Bondi's wardrobe is more than a little bit of a mess. Not only that, but Bondi also tends to just look really awkward in front of the camera. These things combined to form a perfect storm of cringe when Bondi paid a visit to President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago resort in January 2026. Though, based on her outfit, if you didn't know any better, you'd think she actually went for an audition to replace the Bubble Yum duck, give or take a nose ring.

In a photo posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, on January 13, 2026, Bondi and partner John Wakefield can be seen smiling for the camera during their trip to Trump's Florida property. While Wakefield's black tuxedo is about as basic and boring as it gets, that was preferable to the pink-and-purple dress Bondi wore — its shapeless nature and tacky design made her look like a chewed-up stick of bubble gum.

Pam Bondi was at Mar-a-Lago this weekend pic.twitter.com/b2spmsnDNo — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 13, 2026

As you might expect, plenty of X users in the comment section had thoughts. "Is she wearing a homecoming dress made from her grandma's bathrobe?" one person wrote. "On her fourth husband and her thousandth ugly dress," another remarked. To be fair to Bondi on that last point, it's unclear if she and Wakefield are actually married, and if they were, he would only be her third husband. Unfortunately for Bondi, splitting hairs isn't going to make that dress look any better.