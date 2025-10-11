Pam Bondi's Painfully Awkward Pics Prove She Needs A Lesson In Posing
Though Attorney General Pam Bondi has undergone a remarkable transformation during her ascension within Donald Trump's orbit, it seems she still has quite a bit to learn about putting her best face forward. Perhaps to prove that Bondi's role within the Trump administration is to appear on camera, she's made a habit of stopping by Fox News as often as possible to espouse familiar talking points. However, for someone who is expected to be on camera on a regular basis, Bondi has had her fair share of photo fails. There's a stiffness, an awkwardness, and an inability to perfectly smile with her eyes, suggesting the attorney general might be due for a rewatch of "America's Next Top Model."
Of course, posing trends come and go, and most people have rogue, outdated snaps floating around the internet. But for Bondi, her photos are a bit more intense. Take, for example, the throwback photos of Bondi and Kimberly Guilfoyle at the Kentucky Derby where bad fashion met bad poses. This is just one of many instances where the attorney general has fallen short when it comes to smiling for the camera — in fact, there are at least seven times Bondi has made some painfully awkward poses that made it onto social media.
Pam Bondi overdid it with the chin tilt
Spotted in this Instagram post from May 2015, Pam Bondi is surrounded by her girls while watching some hockey. While Bondi is rocking one of her worst outfits, with the shirt making her look like a referee, her face is angled so far down she's bordering on coming off slightly possessed. The sharp angle of her chin hides her neck, and her eyes looking up from her brow give her a sinister feel, which is most likely not what she was going for.
Pam Bondi posed for a high school dance
According to her Instagram, in August of 2015 Pam Bondi got to meet Homer Hickam, the rocket scientist portrayed in the movie "October Sky." However, her cheeky little hand on hip pose made Bondi look like she was posing for a high school prom photo instead of meeting a man she claimed to respect. Her high shoulders and stiff pose seem to suggest that she's a bit uncomfortable being in front of a camera, which is odd considering just how high-profile her career turned out to be.
Pam Bondi can't quit the head tilt
Pam Bondi once again didn't nail her pose in this September 2017 post celebrating attending her first Concordia Summit alongside Matt Swift. Not only is her head once again tilted too far down, making her chin cover her neck and her eyes have to gaze upward, but this is also one of Bondi's more noticeable hair and makeup fails in that her roots are a glaring box yellow and her lipstick doesn't match her tan. However, she's also looking overly cozy here with Swift — something that can't be said about how she poses next to her beau, John Wakefield.
Pam Bondi awkwardly leans away from the camera
In a March 2019 Instagram post showing Pam Bondi and her partner John Wakefield on their way "to see Emilio Estefan speak," Bondi's body language ruined her selfie pose. While she's finally not tilting her face to the ground, she is drastically leaning away from the camera, which is held by Wakefield. This ultimately makes her look like she is leaning away from him, giving the feeling that she's possibly not incredibly comfortable with having her photo taken at that moment.
Pam Bondi couldn't find the right camera
To celebrate her appearance alongside Matt Bevin and Mark Meadows on the "Hannity Show" in April of 2019, Pam Bondi posted a selfie of all three of them to Instagram. What's interesting is that she chose to share a photo clearly taken by Bevin, in which she herself is not looking into the correct camera. Bondi is looking out of frame, which begs the question why she chose this snap and not a more professional one. Plus, she's once again covering any semblance of her neck with her head hanging lower than her shoulders — a perpetual bad habit of hers, it seems.
Pam Bondi keeps leaning away from John Wakefield
As if to prove how fun of a couple they are, Pam Bondi and John Wakefield were seen posing together holding the Lombardi Trophy in this June 2021 Instagram post. However, once again, Bondi is angling her body directly away from Wakefield, making her come off as uncomfortable instead of enjoying the moment. While there are some red flags in the relationship between Bondi and Wakefield, her inability to look anything but awkward in photos with him might need to be added to the list.
Pam Bondi can't avoid the awkward thumbs up
In a move that might be trying to prove just how good of friends Pam Bondi and Donald Trump are, Bondi took to Instagram in early November 2024, reminding people to vote. However, the photo proves that she still struggles with hitting the perfect pose. Of course, the thumbs up is Trump's preferred pose, but Bondi looks stiff and is once again pointing her chin down and looking up. Her smile is eerily too wide, making it look like she's curling her upper lip out of sight. Perhaps she could take some time away from her Fox News appearances to practice in the mirror for a bit.