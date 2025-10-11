Pam Bondi's Painfully Awkward Pics Prove She Needs A Lesson In Posing

Though Attorney General Pam Bondi has undergone a remarkable transformation during her ascension within Donald Trump's orbit, it seems she still has quite a bit to learn about putting her best face forward. Perhaps to prove that Bondi's role within the Trump administration is to appear on camera, she's made a habit of stopping by Fox News as often as possible to espouse familiar talking points. However, for someone who is expected to be on camera on a regular basis, Bondi has had her fair share of photo fails. There's a stiffness, an awkwardness, and an inability to perfectly smile with her eyes, suggesting the attorney general might be due for a rewatch of "America's Next Top Model."

Of course, posing trends come and go, and most people have rogue, outdated snaps floating around the internet. But for Bondi, her photos are a bit more intense. Take, for example, the throwback photos of Bondi and Kimberly Guilfoyle at the Kentucky Derby where bad fashion met bad poses. This is just one of many instances where the attorney general has fallen short when it comes to smiling for the camera — in fact, there are at least seven times Bondi has made some painfully awkward poses that made it onto social media.