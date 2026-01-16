Kimberly Guilfoyle Takes Fashion Inspo From Karoline Leavitt In New Pics

Having given her chilly well wishes to former fiancé Donald Trump Jr. on his engagement, Kimberly Guilfoyle is focusing on her new life as the U.S. ambassador to Greece. The former Fox News host's days are typically filled with meetings with various Greek officials and fellow diplomats to further cement the relationship between the two nations. As such, she has reverted back to the professional style she donned as a practicing attorney. Guilfoyle is known for wearing inappropriate outfits both to social and work occasions, so it's a relief to see her representing the United States in a less wince-worthy fashion.

Still, there's a happy (and wide!) medium between provocative and dowdy, and sadly the former Fox News host doesn't seem to have found it quite yet. She may be sidelining her low-cut minidresses for the sake of propriety, but Guilfoyle is now substituting pieces that rival even Karoline Leavitt's outfits, who frequently dresses much older than she is. Like the White House press secretary, Guilfoyle has turned to unflattering styles and fabrics that demand attention — all of it negative. Take, for instance, this 'fit, which the ambassador chose for her meeting with Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran.

I'm delighted to welcome to Greece my friend Dr. Stephen Miran, a leading voice on America's monetary policy and financial system. This marks the first time a sitting member of the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors has come to Greece for an official visit — a milestone for our... pic.twitter.com/UfrQruI2u1 — Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle (@USAmbassadorGR) January 14, 2026

No one could accuse her of indecent exposure; the neckline is as modest as they come. Yet the boxy cut and odd fringed scarf detail were grandmacore at best, and the cotton candy-pink shade looked frivolous when contrasted with the conservative suits of her colleagues. The Trump staffer would have been better off going with one of the pantsuits she's been wearing as of late. Guilfoyle almost always pairs them with satin bow-tie blouses that come straight from the corporate "Working Girl" style of the 1980s. The look still sticks out from the rest, but at least it's businesslike.