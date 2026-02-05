We Finally Know What Happened Between Ashton Kutcher And Rihanna

Rihanna and Ashton Kutcher have both been in Hollywood for a long time, and although it makes sense that they probably cross paths at events from time to time, it might be shocking to learn that the "Just Married" star and "Umbrella" singer reportedly had a short fling right after they both ended high-profile relationships. They reportedly met in December 2011 at a friend's house and had an "8-week fling" until around March 2012, when Rihanna was spotted leaving Kutcher's home, according to Extra. The "That '70s Show" star had announced his split from his ex-wife, Demi Moore, by that time, although their divorce wasn't finalized until November 2013. Meanwhile, Rihanna had broken up with Chris Brown.

Neither the actor nor the singer was looking for a serious relationship at the time, according to The Sun (per the Daily Mail). A source told the publication at the time that Kutcher was trying to maintain a low profile in part because he knew Moore was having some health struggles and he wanted to be sensitive to that. Additionally, Rihanna was facing public criticism for reportedly considering working with Brown again after he was charged with a felony for physically assaulting her in 2009. After the "We Found Love" singer's reported situationship with Kutcher, she and Brown briefly rekindled their relationship before permanently parting ways in 2013.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support on their website.