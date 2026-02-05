We Finally Know What Happened Between Ashton Kutcher And Rihanna
Rihanna and Ashton Kutcher have both been in Hollywood for a long time, and although it makes sense that they probably cross paths at events from time to time, it might be shocking to learn that the "Just Married" star and "Umbrella" singer reportedly had a short fling right after they both ended high-profile relationships. They reportedly met in December 2011 at a friend's house and had an "8-week fling" until around March 2012, when Rihanna was spotted leaving Kutcher's home, according to Extra. The "That '70s Show" star had announced his split from his ex-wife, Demi Moore, by that time, although their divorce wasn't finalized until November 2013. Meanwhile, Rihanna had broken up with Chris Brown.
Neither the actor nor the singer was looking for a serious relationship at the time, according to The Sun (per the Daily Mail). A source told the publication at the time that Kutcher was trying to maintain a low profile in part because he knew Moore was having some health struggles and he wanted to be sensitive to that. Additionally, Rihanna was facing public criticism for reportedly considering working with Brown again after he was charged with a felony for physically assaulting her in 2009. After the "We Found Love" singer's reported situationship with Kutcher, she and Brown briefly rekindled their relationship before permanently parting ways in 2013.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support on their website.
Rihanna reportedly started looking into Kabbalah during her relationship with Ashton Kutcher
Although Ashton Kutcher and Rihanna's rumored relationship ultimately didn't last long, a source told The Sun (via the Daily Mail) that they were serious enough that the "Take a Bow" singer was looking into Kabbalah, a mystical branch of Judaism in which followers seek to understand the essence of God. "Rihanna has told friends he's funny and cute. Both of them love a good time and think they're too busy for anything serious just yet. She's starting to enquire about Kabbalah sessions with his rabbi," the source said at the time. "If she and Ashton are getting really close, she wants to be able to understand it."
Rihanna appears to align most strongly with Christian views, having tweeted Bible verses and quotes from Christian ministers in the past, although it's unclear if the Barbados-born star is part of a specific denomination. Kutucher was raised Catholic and hasn't officially converted to Judaism publicly, but he is known to have studied Kabbalah. The public will never know why Rihanna reportedly met with Kutcher's Kabbalah advisers, but even if she was just curious, it's a pretty big deal to learn about the faith of someone you only have a casual relationship with.
Ashton Kutcher and Rihanna moved on from each other quickly
Ultimately, Ashton Kutcher and Rihanna's rumored relationship never moved past the fling stage, and they never spoke about each other publicly, although they were asked. In March 2012, Kutcher just smiled and ignored a question about the "Diamonds" singer while signing autographs. That same month, Rihanna dismissed a question about Kutcher in March 2012, calling it "disappointing" (via CBS News) and declaring herself single. However, she had a hysterical response years later when Kutcher sparked the celebrity hygiene debate.
Although the "No Strings Attached" star has a complex romantic history, he reconnected with his former "That '70s Show" co-star Mila Kunis after his alleged rendezvous with Rihanna, and they started a relationship soon after. They got married in 2015 and have two children. The couple is currently trying to rebuild their reputations in Hollywood after some weird behavior that went beyond their sketchy showering habits. Kutcher has a well-documented friendship with Diddy, who was arrested on charges related to prostitution in 2024 and has since been convicted. They also supported their "That '70s Show" co-star Danny Masterson after he was convicted of rape.
Meanwhile, Rihanna and her longtime partner A$AP Rocky have three children: sons Robert "RZA" (pronounced "Rizza," born in January 2022) and Riot (born in August 2023), and a daughter named Rocki (born in September 2025). The Savage X Fenty entrepreneur still keeps her personal life as private as possible, but spoke to British Vogue about motherhood in February 2023 for a cover story published when RZA was about 13 months old. The "Lift Me Up" singer described motherhood as "legendary."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the RAINN website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).