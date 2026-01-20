Ivanka Trump's Killer Legs Couldn't Save Her Circus-Inspired Minidress For Jared Kushner's Birthday
We all make wardrobe flubs every so often, but Ivanka Trump's unflattering outfits naturally get more attention by virtue of her being a public persona and former model. The mother-of-three's latest lapse in style judgment occurred over the weekend of January 17, 2025, when she and her family celebrated the 45th birthday of Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner. She shared a carousel of photos from the evening on her Instagram account, praising Jared's "thoughtfulness, vision and heart" and expressing gratitude for the values he teaches their three children: Safety, commitment, and "quiet, consistent devotion [that] compounds over time." For the occasion, which appears to have taken place at her dad's Mar-a-Lago resort, Ivanka wore the Divinus minidress from the Annie's Ibiza collection, which retails for $3,155, paired with sheer black pantyhose and chic black Louboutins.
Ivanka's killer legs were her best accessory as always, but the pattern of the dress — black and embroidered gold stripes in an hourglass shape — had trapeze artist vibes, and the boned bodice and exaggerated flared skirt only added to the circus optics (if not the big top, she definitely looked ready to step into the cast of Broadway's "Six"). Almost as striking as the former model's outfit was the twinning of the Kushner men. All three — Jared, 15-year-old Joseph, and 9-year-old Theodore — wore black pants and crewneck shirts with white undershirts, while 14-year-old Arabella was the standout in her gray satin slip dress. It's not unusual for the family to go the matchy-matchy route, though; during their Christmas 2025 ski getaway, the boys posed in identical light blue sweaters and navy slacks, and in April of that same year, Arabella was her mom's twin when they stepped out in periwinkle blue.
Ivanka Trump puts in the work to look model-ready
Jared Kushner's special evening included a piano concert on a stage illuminated by dozens of lit pillar candles (presumably, the birthday boy wasn't asked to blow all of them out). The guests were "the people who know and love [him] best," according to Ivanka Trump's post, including the latest member of the Trump inner circle. Bettina Anderson, newly engaged to Ivanka's brother Donald Trump Jr., wrote in the comments, "Best night" alongside four heart emojis. Yes, Ivanka and Anderson are now BFFs, which has to be a slap in the face to Kimberly Guilfoyle. The Trump women never seemed particularly interested in chumming around with their brother's ex, but then, Guilfoyle never had much in common with them, other than a devotion to President Trump and a similar fondness for leg-baring styles.
To be fair, most of us would flaunt our assets if we worked as hard as Ivanka to maintain them. Free from the administrative responsibilities she tackled during her father's first administration, she now has the time and resources to work out at her home gym or with a trainer, alongside her Brazilian jiu-jitsu lessons and the outdoor activities she enjoys with her family, such as skiing, surfing, and hiking. All of these consistent efforts have paid off in the form of a figure ready for designer attire (even if the styles sometimes leave a lot to be desired). Oh, and just in case anyone was wondering about Ivanka's seemingly shady habit of going out without her wedding ring, she sported it proudly at Kushner's birthday bash.