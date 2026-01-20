Ivanka Trump's Killer Legs Couldn't Save Her Circus-Inspired Minidress For Jared Kushner's Birthday

We all make wardrobe flubs every so often, but Ivanka Trump's unflattering outfits naturally get more attention by virtue of her being a public persona and former model. The mother-of-three's latest lapse in style judgment occurred over the weekend of January 17, 2025, when she and her family celebrated the 45th birthday of Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner. She shared a carousel of photos from the evening on her Instagram account, praising Jared's "thoughtfulness, vision and heart" and expressing gratitude for the values he teaches their three children: Safety, commitment, and "quiet, consistent devotion [that] compounds over time." For the occasion, which appears to have taken place at her dad's Mar-a-Lago resort, Ivanka wore the Divinus minidress from the Annie's Ibiza collection, which retails for $3,155, paired with sheer black pantyhose and chic black Louboutins.

Ivanka's killer legs were her best accessory as always, but the pattern of the dress — black and embroidered gold stripes in an hourglass shape — had trapeze artist vibes, and the boned bodice and exaggerated flared skirt only added to the circus optics (if not the big top, she definitely looked ready to step into the cast of Broadway's "Six"). Almost as striking as the former model's outfit was the twinning of the Kushner men. All three — Jared, 15-year-old Joseph, and 9-year-old Theodore — wore black pants and crewneck shirts with white undershirts, while 14-year-old Arabella was the standout in her gray satin slip dress. It's not unusual for the family to go the matchy-matchy route, though; during their Christmas 2025 ski getaway, the boys posed in identical light blue sweaters and navy slacks, and in April of that same year, Arabella was her mom's twin when they stepped out in periwinkle blue.