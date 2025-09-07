Times Trump Tried (& Failed) To Hide Botched Makeup & Signs Of Aging With Tacky MAGA Hats

When he took office, President Donald Trump made it clear that he lives by his own rules. This includes sartorial ones. Presidents traditionally aren't supposed to wear hats in public, yet Trump does so anyway — and often. It was understandable he would wear tacky self-promoting baseball caps during his campaign; ever the marketer, Trump often gave out samples to supporters at rallies. Yet, even after taking office, Trump has continued not only to wear the hats but also push others to do the same. To mark his 100th day in office, he held a cabinet meeting in which every member was given a "Gulf of America" cap. And, following a critical conference about the war in Ukraine, Trump forced European leaders to tour the MAGA gift shop he had installed in the White House. (No, we don't know whether Volodymyr Zelenskyy went home with a "4 More Years" hat.)

Apart from sending a "na-na-na-na-na-na-LEADER!" message (thank you, "Simpsons"), Trump's hats have a practical purpose. By hiding the top half of his head, Trump can fight his losing battle against balding a little longer, and his makeup fails are a little harder to see. Note we said "a little." There have been plenty of occasions during which the president's headgear wasn't enough to cover up the signs that he's approaching his ninth decade. We offer just a few of the examples here.