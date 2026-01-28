Donald Trump Interview Transcripts Make One Thing Crystal Clear About His Personality
A January interview with The New York Times makes one thing very clear: President Donald Trump loves to hear himself talk, to the point that he will cut other people off repeatedly. In the transcripts of the interview, it can be seen that Trump cut off the reporters dozens of times, sometimes to disagree with what they were saying, but other times to randomly take shots at Joe Biden or to take a call from Fox News host Bret Baier.
This isn't a new aspect of the president's behavior. Even before he sat in the Oval Office, Donald Trump was known for talking, but it seems that holding the highest office in the land has inflated his ego even more. His need to be the center of attention even made Trump go on an inappropriate rant during a Medal of Freedom ceremony for Charlie Kirk. While Trump started off his speech focused on Kirk, he quickly began jumping to other random thoughts about Gaza, JD Vance, and how much he won the last election by.
As long as there is a camera around, Trump will go on rants about anything, including whole milk. And when there aren't any cameras, Trump takes to Truth Social to write screeds about late night talk show hosts or anything else that crosses his mind. And when his fragile ego is damaged, Trump will turn to all caps posts against the people who he feels slighted him. His outbursts aren't just saved for social media; Trump has made some shady comments to female reporters.
Donald Trump's rants are getting worse
While it may seem like Donald Trump shares every thought with everyone, the president saves some of his ranting for more private moments. Two insiders told The Hill that Sen. Susan Collins was on the receiving end of one of Trump's profanity-filled rants after she voted to block the use of military force against Venezuela. In 2018, Politico reported on a rant the president gave at a dinner that was meant as a chance for CEOs to tell Trump about their economic concerns.
It also appears that Trump tends to mix up his rants with laws. As reported by The Daily Best, Donald Trump took to Truth Social on January 9 to proclaim that credit card companies had until January 20 to drop interest rates to 10%. Two days later, when asked what would happen if the companies didn't lower their interest rates, Trump claimed they would be "in violation of the law" despite there not being a law for the credit card companies to violate. While Trump's tendency to ramble on isn't new, it does seem to be getting worse, and he appears to be less focused. Among the many reasons to be concerned about Trump's health, his boasting about the number of cognitive tests he's taken is high on the list.