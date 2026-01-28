Donald Trump Interview Transcripts Make One Thing Crystal Clear About His Personality

A January interview with The New York Times makes one thing very clear: President Donald Trump loves to hear himself talk, to the point that he will cut other people off repeatedly. In the transcripts of the interview, it can be seen that Trump cut off the reporters dozens of times, sometimes to disagree with what they were saying, but other times to randomly take shots at Joe Biden or to take a call from Fox News host Bret Baier.

This isn't a new aspect of the president's behavior. Even before he sat in the Oval Office, Donald Trump was known for talking, but it seems that holding the highest office in the land has inflated his ego even more. His need to be the center of attention even made Trump go on an inappropriate rant during a Medal of Freedom ceremony for Charlie Kirk. While Trump started off his speech focused on Kirk, he quickly began jumping to other random thoughts about Gaza, JD Vance, and how much he won the last election by.

As long as there is a camera around, Trump will go on rants about anything, including whole milk. And when there aren't any cameras, Trump takes to Truth Social to write screeds about late night talk show hosts or anything else that crosses his mind. And when his fragile ego is damaged, Trump will turn to all caps posts against the people who he feels slighted him. His outbursts aren't just saved for social media; Trump has made some shady comments to female reporters.