Lauren Sánchez's Age Gap With Jeff Bezos Is Painfully Obvious In These Photos

When Jeff Bezos began his romance with Lauren Sánchez Bezos after divorcing his wife, Mackenzie Scott, after 25 years of marriage, many people rolled their eyes. It seemed like another example of a wealthy man leaving their longtime spouse for a young trophy wife. However, the age gap between Bezos and Sánchez isn't what most people expected. In reality, Sánchez is a mere six years younger than the Amazon founder. In fact, Sánchez is a year older than his first wife.

However, you'd likely never know that Sánchez and Bezos were an age-appropriate couple by the looks of it. Sánchez's style has changed dramatically since she sparked a romance with Bezos, and she's become something of a fashion aficionado. It seems being married to one of the most obscenely wealthy people in the entire world has allowed her to enjoy a truly lavish life of culture and chic ensembles.

Meanwhile, Bezos often goes the classic "rich older man" route, donning either traditional tuxes or beige-on-beige-on-beige numbers that feel more appropriate for woodland camping or long walks around a retirement village. So while their actual age gap might not be as wide a chasm as you'd expect, here are a few snapshots of the high-profile couple that really show off the age gap in their sense of style and personality.