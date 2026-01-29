Lauren Sánchez's Age Gap With Jeff Bezos Is Painfully Obvious In These Photos
When Jeff Bezos began his romance with Lauren Sánchez Bezos after divorcing his wife, Mackenzie Scott, after 25 years of marriage, many people rolled their eyes. It seemed like another example of a wealthy man leaving their longtime spouse for a young trophy wife. However, the age gap between Bezos and Sánchez isn't what most people expected. In reality, Sánchez is a mere six years younger than the Amazon founder. In fact, Sánchez is a year older than his first wife.
However, you'd likely never know that Sánchez and Bezos were an age-appropriate couple by the looks of it. Sánchez's style has changed dramatically since she sparked a romance with Bezos, and she's become something of a fashion aficionado. It seems being married to one of the most obscenely wealthy people in the entire world has allowed her to enjoy a truly lavish life of culture and chic ensembles.
Meanwhile, Bezos often goes the classic "rich older man" route, donning either traditional tuxes or beige-on-beige-on-beige numbers that feel more appropriate for woodland camping or long walks around a retirement village. So while their actual age gap might not be as wide a chasm as you'd expect, here are a few snapshots of the high-profile couple that really show off the age gap in their sense of style and personality.
Lauren Sánchez upstaged Jeff Bezos at the 2025 Breakthrough Prize gala
When it came time for Lauren Sánchez to walk on the carpet at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Los Angeles in April 2025, she went all out in a sultry, fiery red ensemble that was also an homage to a culture icon. As she explained in a since-deleted Instagram post, "I wore a little piece of history. This 1994 John Galliano dress was once worn by the legendary Sophia Loren." While Sánchez was lighting up the carpet with a slinky, chic masterpiece, Jeff Bezos opted for his own groundbreaking look: a black tuxedo. Traditional, safe, and even less interesting than the Monopoly Man's tux, which at least has tails and an Art Deco flair.
Lauren Sánchez heats up the F1 Grand Prix
When you're a multi-billionaire, you can dress however you want, and people often won't call you out for it. However, when it came to the Monaco F1 Grand Prix in Monte-Carlo, in May 2025, Bezos looked more like a (surprisingly healthy) grandpa going shopping for a boat, in his navy blue polo, unbuttoned to show off his chest, and some white slacks. Meanwhile, Lauren Sánchez was by his side, rocking a figure-hugging, semi-sheer black dress that made her look a good two decades younger than her soon-to-be husband.
Lauren Sánchez' fit physique outshines Jeff Bezos
Nobody will argue that being a billionaire hasn't given Jeff Bezos the time and money to get a personal trainer and bulk up his physique. However, Lauren Sánchez's impressively fit physique was on display while she and Bezos walked around Portofino, Italy, on their honeymoon in June 2025. Sánchez showed off some skin in athletic gear, rocking a black midriff and skin-tight leggings that matched her jet black hair. Meanwhile, Bezos looked reserved in a simple grey t-shirt that was actually a few shades darker than his halo of light grey hair, making him look like a man who just picked up jogging as a hobby to keep up with his young, new pilates instructor girlfriend.
Jeff Bezos' beige obsession looks boring alongside Lauren Sánchez's fiery ensemble
In celebration of Lauren Sánchez's philanthropic efforts, she was honored at the This Is About Humanity 5th Anniversary Soiree in Los Angeles in August 2023. The author and former TV journalist stunned in a hip-hugging red dress that showed off her flawless figure with class and style. She was joined by her husband, Jeff Bezos, who looked more like a golfer who wandered into the event after losing the keys to his golf cart. Bezos rocked a beige jacket over an off-beige shirt and some off-white slacks while walking the carpet with his effortlessly chic then-fiancée.
Lauren Sánchez's semi-sheer body suit even stuns Jeff Bezos
You've got to give Jeff Bezos points for effort when it comes to the ensemble he selected to rock at Milan Fashion Week in January 2024. The multi-billionaire stepped outside his comfort zone and donned what appeared to be a black-on-black velvet suit with a black shirt, no tie, and Paul Shaffer-esque shades. Unfortunately, for his efforts to look hip and youthful, his lady love, Lauren Sánchez, was by his side in a jaw-dropping sheer, black-lace Dolce & Gabbana dress that put her impressive figure on full display and made their minor age difference look even more glaring than usual.
Lauren Sánchez looks like a golden goddess next to a scruffy Jeff Bezos
For most men, growing out some scruffy facial hair can make them look just a bit tougher and give them that air of mystery. For Jeff Bezos, growing out his facial hair made him almost unrecognizable in certain photos, and simply reminded everyone that the little hair he does have is stark grey. Even though the svelte Bezos was giving off impressive Jean-Luc Picard vibes at the Caring for Women Dinner gala in New York in September 2025, his wife looked like a literal golden goddess from a much newer era. Lauren Sánchez absolutely shone in a shimmering, champagne Schiaparelli gown that made her look like a literal trophy wife.
Jeff Bezos gives off proud dad energy and it's unsettling
Jeff Bezos took to Instagram in December 2024 to share a heartfelt birthday message for his future wife, Lauren Sánchez. In the post, Bezos celebrated the success of his lady love's kids' book, "The Fly Who Flew to Space," and sweetly wrote, "I have a feeling your next trip around the sun will be just as amazing." The photo he shared alongside the message showed him standing next to Sánchez, rocking a black button-down shirt and blue jeans, while she donned a strikingly elegant black evening dress. The wholesome message and their body language in the photo made the whole thing feel like a post a proud father would write to celebrate his daughter's birthday more than anything else, and made their small 6-year age difference feel like a full generational gap.