Nicole Kidman's Curly Hair Transformation Is The Best Thing To Come Out Of Her Keith Urban Divorce

In the wake of her divorce from husband Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman is having quite the ferocious glow-up. It seems as if the time spent away from each other is doing one of them more good than the other, with Urban exhibiting some erratic behaviors and Kidman continuing to age like fine wine. Coming on the heels of Kidman's post-breakup hair transformation for Paris Fashion Week, her December 24 return to Australia included embracing her natural curls.

Nicole Kidman returns to her roots with curly hair during visit home to Australia https://t.co/62mpASPvPr pic.twitter.com/kMtMNP6BCa — Page Six (@PageSix) December 24, 2025

While Kidman is often unrecognizable in photos with her natural hair, here the online masses quickly took note. "Just love the curls," wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter). "She is GLOWING," noted another. Someone else pointed out how youthful Kidman looks in the photos, writing, "She actually looks a lot younger with her curly hair." Another person pointed out that Kidman has had her hair "straight for so long that I forgot it was naturally curly. I love her hair." However, it wasn't just her hair that was getting attention. Urban was not spared in the comment section.

Several people poked fun at Urban and his penchant for having seemingly flat-ironed hair. "Keith got the straighteners in the divorce," wrote one X user, followed by a skull emoji. Several others made similar jokes, indicating that once again, the internet has taken Kidman's side in the divorce.