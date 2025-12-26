Nicole Kidman's Curly Hair Transformation Is The Best Thing To Come Out Of Her Keith Urban Divorce
In the wake of her divorce from husband Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman is having quite the ferocious glow-up. It seems as if the time spent away from each other is doing one of them more good than the other, with Urban exhibiting some erratic behaviors and Kidman continuing to age like fine wine. Coming on the heels of Kidman's post-breakup hair transformation for Paris Fashion Week, her December 24 return to Australia included embracing her natural curls.
While Kidman is often unrecognizable in photos with her natural hair, here the online masses quickly took note. "Just love the curls," wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter). "She is GLOWING," noted another. Someone else pointed out how youthful Kidman looks in the photos, writing, "She actually looks a lot younger with her curly hair." Another person pointed out that Kidman has had her hair "straight for so long that I forgot it was naturally curly. I love her hair." However, it wasn't just her hair that was getting attention. Urban was not spared in the comment section.
Several people poked fun at Urban and his penchant for having seemingly flat-ironed hair. "Keith got the straighteners in the divorce," wrote one X user, followed by a skull emoji. Several others made similar jokes, indicating that once again, the internet has taken Kidman's side in the divorce.
Many are on Nicole Kidman's side in split from Keith Urban
When it was initially reported by TMZ on September 29 that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were ending their 19 year marriage, reactions were mostly that of shock. Like many relationships, Urban's and Kidman's marriage had its share of red flags before they went their separate ways, but several inside sources have come forward to allege that the "Eyes Wide Shut" star was willing to work through things. This has made the split appear to be a bit one-sided, and reactions to it are not casting Urban in a favorable light.
Urban has been exhibiting petty behavior in the wake of the split, changing lyrics to songs onstage and cancelling concerts last minute. This hasn't helped put him in the kindest of lights when it comes to public perception, especially since Urban's reported divorced dad behavior possibly started during the marriage. His behavior is in stark contrast to Kidman's, who has been rocking a series of revenge looks while also seemingly focusing on their two daughters, of whom she has filed for sole custody. Showing off her hair transformation, continuing to make her appearances, and raising her family is certainly helping Kidman gain the upper hand in this divorce. Hopefully, Urban can put the same care into repairing his image as he does into flattening out his hair.