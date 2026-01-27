Tragic Details About The King Of Queens Cast

Alongside successful NBC sitcoms such as "Seinfeld" and "Friends," CBS was also a prominent network that had its fair share of long-running shows like "The Nanny" and "Cybill." Within the latter half of the '90s, however, Michael J. Weithorn and David Litt created "The King of Queens," which became a CBS classic that lasted eight years. Among the cast of "The King of Queens" were a young Kevin James and Leah Remini, both of which became household names by portraying a run-of-the-mill working-class couple in Queens, New York, and their everyday tribulations with family and friends.

This, alongside a shared fictional universe with the cast of "Everybody Loves Raymond," launched not only James and Remini into mainstream success, but also their secondary characters. Despite this, the cast wasn't remiss of its fair share of dilemmas both during and after its stint on the successful sitcom. Whether it be coming to terms with the deaths of notable names, finding solace in moving away from a life they've once known, or challenging career hardships, each of "The King of Queens" castmates has faced tragedy one way or another — which, ironically, made them more relatable than they already were.