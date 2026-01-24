Tragic Details About Nikki Glaser

Those who caught "The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin" back in 2019 may recall the end of Nikki Glaser's set, where she made it seem like she was going to commiserate with Baldwin over the fact that he once admitted that he had considered suicide, only to pull a bait-and-switch. In reality, though, Glaser does unfortunately have quite a bit of experience in that area.

While discussing her struggles with depression, Glaser has often been incredibly open about the fact that she has dealt with suicidal ideation for much of her life. In fact, during an interview with Graham Bensinger in 2022, she confessed that the first time she considered suicide was in third grade, when one of her supposed friends told the entire class that she had wet the bed during a sleepover. The comic recalled that, at the time, she believed that if word continued to spread, she would have to take her own life.

These thoughts not only followed Glaser into adulthood but even became a major subject of her 2024 comedy special "Someday You'll Die." Regarding her reasoning for this, Glaser told Variety at the time that her goal was to help others who may be dealing with similar thoughts realize that they're not alone. "Our society has a problem. And part of the problem is we don't talk about it," she said. Not only that, but it works both ways. As she told Bensinger two years prior, "I get a ton of people writing me being like, 'Oh my God, I have that, too.' And then I don't feel so alone."

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).