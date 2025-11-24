Lindsey Halligan Gives Alina Habba A Run For Her Money In Race To Be Donald Trump's Worst Lawyer
Alina Habba has been called out as the worst of Donald Trump's lawyers, but she may officially be able to pass the torch to Lindsey Halligan. In September, Trump said he wanted Halligan to be acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi made it happen. Halligan's start at the new job got off to a rocky start, and things aren't getting better. Halligan appeared to have been appointed so she could move forward with Trump's vendetta against his former FBI director, James Comey, as well as Letitia James, another Trump opponent. However, the cases that she filed against Comey and James have been dismissed since a judge has determined that her appointment wasn't legal.
U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie ruled that "all actions flowing from Ms. Halligan's defective appointment were unlawful exercises of executive power and are hereby set aside," via NPR. Both of the cases could be refiled; however, the statute of limitations for the charges against Comey was the end of September.
Something similar happened to Habba back in August. She was serving as interim U.S. attorney, but her appointment was never confirmed by the Senate. So a judge ruled that she was in the position unlawfully. That decision is being appealed by the Justice Department. Our guess is that they'll appeal the decision against Halligan as well.
Lindsey Halligan's Comey case could be in more trouble
Social media is having a field day with Lindsey Halligan's appointment being declared invalid and her cases against James Comey and Letitia James getting dropped. One person on X posted, "Ah, the sweet sound of constitutional guardrails slapping down another Trump revenge op." Another quipped, "Guys? I'm starting to think that Trump doesn't hire the best people after all." And one person got in a dig at Halligan's makeup fails with the news that the cases were dropped: "Great! Now she has time to give the 1980s their makeup back and join us in 2025," they tweeted.
When it comes to the Comey case, it's not just that Halligan may have been acting in a position that she didn't have the legal right to have. Halligan, who was previously Trump's private lawyer and has no prior prosecutorial experience, also reportedly made a pretty big mistake in the case. In September, a grand jury voted to indict Comey on two counts related to testimony that he gave in a Senate committee hearing in 2020. However, lawyers for Comey argued that Halligan never showed the final version of the indictment to all the grand jurors as she should have. In November, Halligan admitted this in court, though the Justice Department denied it the following day.
There's also the overall issue as to whether or not the case was only brought because the president wanted to get back at Comey as a perceived political opponent. In September, Trump posted a message to Pam Bondi about prosecuting Comey, which may have been meant as a direct message. Prior to Halligan, Virginia prosecutors were unable to find grounds to bring a case against Comey.