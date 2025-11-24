Lindsey Halligan Gives Alina Habba A Run For Her Money In Race To Be Donald Trump's Worst Lawyer

Social media is having a field day with Lindsey Halligan's appointment being declared invalid and her cases against James Comey and Letitia James getting dropped. One person on X posted, "Ah, the sweet sound of constitutional guardrails slapping down another Trump revenge op." Another quipped, "Guys? I'm starting to think that Trump doesn't hire the best people after all." And one person got in a dig at Halligan's makeup fails with the news that the cases were dropped: "Great! Now she has time to give the 1980s their makeup back and join us in 2025," they tweeted.

When it comes to the Comey case, it's not just that Halligan may have been acting in a position that she didn't have the legal right to have. Halligan, who was previously Trump's private lawyer and has no prior prosecutorial experience, also reportedly made a pretty big mistake in the case. In September, a grand jury voted to indict Comey on two counts related to testimony that he gave in a Senate committee hearing in 2020. However, lawyers for Comey argued that Halligan never showed the final version of the indictment to all the grand jurors as she should have. In November, Halligan admitted this in court, though the Justice Department denied it the following day.

There's also the overall issue as to whether or not the case was only brought because the president wanted to get back at Comey as a perceived political opponent. In September, Trump posted a message to Pam Bondi about prosecuting Comey, which may have been meant as a direct message. Prior to Halligan, Virginia prosecutors were unable to find grounds to bring a case against Comey.