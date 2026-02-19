Jarring Photos Of Ariana Grande That Put Her Makeup Mistakes On Blast

Ariana Grande never does anything halfway. When she commits to a look, she goes all the way. Whether it is cosmetic modifications cropping up in jarring photos that make us miss her old face, or before and after photos of Grande's face transformation that will give any of her old fans pause, there's no denying the pop princess follows an all or nothing philosophy that either works out incredibly well or ends up in a total disaster (Exhibit A: wearing all those awful outfits that even her killer legs couldn't save). Her makeup apparently follows the same high-risk, high-reward pattern, and since we've seen what Ariana looks like going makeup-free, it makes the mishaps stand out all the more, a reminder that sometimes the best move is to quit when you're ahead.

If that reads as overly broad, it's because her makeup routine is also all over the place. In some instances, her base causes her whole face to look much brighter than the rest of her toned body. In others, the incredibly excessive, borderline theatrical application of powder around her eyes makes it appear as though Bruce Wayne pulled up to a red carpet without bothering to wash off his Batman makeup. And sometimes, it's the poorly calibrated combination of any of these elements that throws the entire look off. Going through some of these appearances, you can't help but concur that just like Ariana's complete evolution in real life, her makeup is also in dire need of an overhaul — one that perhaps favors restraint rather than excess for a change.