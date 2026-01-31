HGTV Stars Who Can't Escape Ozempic Rumors

Egypt Sherrod hasn't been shy about slamming body shamers online, so when people started talking about her potential use of Ozempic, she had to shut it down. In a December 2024 photo posted on Instagram, the "Married to Real Estate" star posed in a stunning red dress next to her husband and HGTV co-star, Mike Jackson, with Costa Rica tagged as the location. In her caption, Sherrod said she attempted to adopt the "8/8/8 lifestyle," which involves getting eight restful hours of sleep, working eight hours during the day, and dedicating eight hours to doing what you want. While she could only hone the sleep part, she was enjoying the outcome. "It is making a difference for my circadian rhythm and my bodies metabolic system and my ability to lean out and lose weight," she wrote. However, some commenters doubted that it was the whole reason for her weight loss.

"Another Ozempic story!" someone commented. Another asked, "Are you on Ozempic? The weight loss is substantial!" While Sherrod expressed her disappointment with the first comment, she told the second user, "Are you on crazy? After all those people getting sick on that and not knowing the affects [sic] down the line, absolutely not. I love me too much."

Sherrod took to Instagram later that month and opened up about the trials and tribulations in her weight-loss journey. "I have done cleanses before, taken weight loss medications, and honestly nothing has worked for me due to thyroid," she said, adding that she decided to get strict about her healthy lifestyle, including enough sleep, cutting alcohol and drinks high in sugar from her diet, and staying hydrated. "The old adages work!"