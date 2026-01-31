HGTV Stars Who Can't Escape Ozempic Rumors
Weight loss drugs are becoming more and more prevalent since Hollywood got its hands on them. So far, GLP-1s like Ozempic have left many celebrities unrecognizable from their dramatic shedding of the pounds. Some celebs have spoken out about their use of a weight-loss medication, while others have kept it to themselves or have even denied the speculation. The Ozempic chatter has even made its way to HGTV.
Indeed, several of the network's series hosts have come under fire on social media for their weight loss due to rumors that the popular diabetes drug – which is not FDA-approved for weight loss — is supporting their transformations. From "Home Town" star Ben Napier's near-100-pound slim-down to "Unsellable Houses" host Lyndsay Lamb's "extreme" dieting for health reasons, HGTV stars are getting in shape — and the wagging tongues are inevitable. Some have yet to comment on the gossip, while others find it hilarious. But no matter what the celebrities say about their weight loss, they can't escape the Ozempic rumors.
Egypt Sherrod says she is opposed to taking Ozempic
Egypt Sherrod hasn't been shy about slamming body shamers online, so when people started talking about her potential use of Ozempic, she had to shut it down. In a December 2024 photo posted on Instagram, the "Married to Real Estate" star posed in a stunning red dress next to her husband and HGTV co-star, Mike Jackson, with Costa Rica tagged as the location. In her caption, Sherrod said she attempted to adopt the "8/8/8 lifestyle," which involves getting eight restful hours of sleep, working eight hours during the day, and dedicating eight hours to doing what you want. While she could only hone the sleep part, she was enjoying the outcome. "It is making a difference for my circadian rhythm and my bodies metabolic system and my ability to lean out and lose weight," she wrote. However, some commenters doubted that it was the whole reason for her weight loss.
"Another Ozempic story!" someone commented. Another asked, "Are you on Ozempic? The weight loss is substantial!" While Sherrod expressed her disappointment with the first comment, she told the second user, "Are you on crazy? After all those people getting sick on that and not knowing the affects [sic] down the line, absolutely not. I love me too much."
Sherrod took to Instagram later that month and opened up about the trials and tribulations in her weight-loss journey. "I have done cleanses before, taken weight loss medications, and honestly nothing has worked for me due to thyroid," she said, adding that she decided to get strict about her healthy lifestyle, including enough sleep, cutting alcohol and drinks high in sugar from her diet, and staying hydrated. "The old adages work!"
People wondered if Ben Napier was experiencing Ozempic side effects
Ben and Erin Napier have been the subject of rumors since they began their HGTV stint on the charming Southern-themed "Home Town" series pm GTB in 2016. One of the more buzzworthy topics over the years has been Ben's fluctuating weight. During a March 2025 appearance on "The Tamron Hall Show," the Scotsman Co. founder revealed that he had lost a whopping 95 pounds for health reasons. Ben said that a shoulder surgery and blood pressure issues motivated the drastic weight loss. However, when Reddit users noticed that the home improvement guru appeared to have gained a bit of weight between two seasons, they suspected it was a side effect of stopping a weight loss drug.
"I wonder if he was on Ozempic?" one user surmised, while another echoed, "Yup that's what happens when you stop taking Ozempic." A study published by the National Institutes of Health found that it is common to regain weight after taking a GLP-1 medication. However, that seemingly wasn't the case for Ben.
In an interview with Us Weekly, he revealed that his substantial weight transformation left him with little muscle mass, which started affecting him at work. So he decided to hit the gym to regain his strength. "I've put on probably 20 pounds since then," said Ben. "I am lifting weights and working. I'm fully recovered from the shoulder [surgery]. I can lift things overhead no problem."
Lyndsay Lamb laughs at the Ozempic talk
Lyndsay Lamb shares a lot of her life on TV, as well as on the internet, but she has drawn some intrigue on social media about her changing appearance. One person commented on a March 2024 Instagram Reel, "Ozempic is amazing, and you look amazing," assuming that the HGTV personality was on the drug, despite her never mentioning it. Another person boldly commented on a July 2024 Instagram photo of Lamb's, saying, "Wow! You have lost a lot of weight!!! Don't get too skinny." Little did they know the tragic story behind the "Unsellable Houses" star's transformation.
Lamb opened up about struggling with lifelong health issues on an August 2024 episode of her podcast, "Twin Win Unfiltered," which she shares with her twin sister and "Usellable" co-host, Leslie Davis. Lamb and her sister revealed that she has dealt with connective tissue and autoimmune disorders since childhood, and they have led her to try everything to heal, including surgeries, medication, lifestyle changes, and dieting. She finally sought help from an integrative medicine doctor, who helped her reset her gut. The doctor put her on an "extreme elimination diet," which she said repaired her digestive tract and got her to a "healthy weight." She did, however, note that she sees the Ozempic remarks and finds them hilarious. "I giggle at the comments online about me taking Ozempic," she said, adding that losing weight was simply a side effect of her journey to recovery.
Alison Victoria credits a zero-alcohol diet for her changing appearance
"Windy City Rehab" star Alison Victoria is doing a lot to look and feel healthy, but taking Ozempic is seemingly not one of those things, despite online assumptions. Under a post on Victoria's Facebook page to promote the HGTV show "Ugliest House in America," featuring a photo of the interior designer and comedian and show host Retta, someone commented: "Can you say Ozempic?" Another user came to Victoria's defense, writing, "She is getting healthy, good for her. Losing weight is hard even with help." Even so, it sounds like the latter user wasn't convinced that the reality host wasn't taking the weight loss drug.
While Victoria hasn't said anything about taking Ozempic, or any weight loss medication for that matter, there isn't much reason to believe that she is. She has, however, opened up about her health journey, which involved cutting out alcohol from her diet. In an April 2025 interview with Chicago Magazine, Victoria said, "My skin's never looked better, and my overall happiness is better, too," revealing she quit drinking alcohol eight months prior. "Beauty, health, and wellness all start from within. Ultimately, my goal is to live forever and look damn good doing it."
The home reno expert has also implemented several healthy habits into her routine to stay fit and feel good. Victoria starts her day with Lagree, a vigorous workout routine on a reformer-adjacent machine. She also incorporates lots of protein in her diet, whether it be in the form of powder or eggs for breakfast. However, the one thing she can't live without is candy, telling Chicago Mag, "Last night I fell asleep eating Red Vines."