Rumors About HGTV's Ben And Erin Napier We Can't Ignore

Erin and Ben Napier surely never imagined that a shared passion would give their lives a complete revamp. In an April 2020 interview with People, Erin revealed that the beloved HGTV couple had inadvertently taken the first step to notoriety when they decided to renovate a cottage that she had her heart set on since childhood. Since the Napiers didn't have a whole lot of money in those days, they had to get creative to make their vision a reality. And the duo's creativity shone through in the social media posts Erin shared chronicling their journey, earning them shoutouts from several news outlets and a life-changing phone call from an HGTV producer. What makes their journey to reality stardom even more impressive is the fact that neither party had ever worked in the home renovation space before they got their big break on the network.

Although Erin and Ben's success on television earned them financial security and a devoted fanbase, it wasn't without its caveats. Speaking to Atlanta magazine in October 2020, Ben admitted that the public scrutiny had affected their family life. "The worst part of fame is finding ways to keep Helen protected from it," the HGTV star acknowledged, referring to his daughter. "When we go out as a family, making sure people don't try to take her photo is tricky." Ben stressed that although he was happy that fans got a lot of joy from their work, he wished they could recognize that their kids didn't agree to be thrust into the spotlight. Additionally, being in the public eye has also negatively impacted the Napiers themselves, making them the center of several rumors.