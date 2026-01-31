Donald Trump's Old Office Photoshoot Proves He's Always Been Obsessed With His Ego

Anyone who runs for president must have a big ego, but it's clear that Donald Trump has the biggest ego of any person to ever sit in the Oval Office, and it isn't getting smaller with time. The billionaire with the skin smothered by bronzer doesn't try to hide just how much he loves himself; he names his buildings after himself, and gets government buildings, like the Kennedy Center, named after him as well. With the big ego comes a constant need to show himself off, and as these photos from 2001 prove, Donald Trump has always loved how he looks.

Real estate tycoon Donald Trump moves into a new office in Trump Tower. He inaugurates it with a photoshoot. pic.twitter.com/CVHIONwU8X — 2001 Live (@25YearsAgoLive) January 9, 2026

Trump (and his fancy gold scissors) are pictured in his Trump Tower office, where he's posing uncomfortably close to a mirrored paneled wall so he can see multiples of himself. The images don't just show off the man's ego, but how much his appearance has changed over time. In the photos, Trump is missing his now iconic bad makeup and instead has a more natural skin tone. He also has more hair, which means Trump didn't have to work as hard to make it look like he isn't balding back then. He's also sporting a suit that works for his frame, going against the ill-fitting suits that he loves to wear now. The one thing that hasn't changed between these 2001 images and now is Trump's egotistical ways.