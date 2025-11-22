Unfiltered Photos Of Donald Trump's Makeup That Prove It Looks Even Worse Up Close
During his second trip to the White House, President Donald Trump has been showing signs of aging, possible proof the job is getting to him. In between getting caught taking some ill-timed naps, unfiltered photos of Trump have shown the president's struggles to maintain a fresh face. Though there have been rare sightings of Trump eschewing his traditional bronzed makeup, those only work to highlight his aging, which might explain his overuse of bronzer. But, photos of him without the help of the glossy filters provided by social media have been highlighting the extent of some of his cosmetic mistakes.
Just like the time a close-up of Trump's makeup during a UK visit had many questioning his continued use of such an orange hue, it seems his fondness for foundation isn't going anywhere any time soon. Though he may be used to it, Trump's glaring makeup mistakes during his second term have been almost as distracting as his rambling social media posts. From times when the ochre tone stood out a bit too much to his struggles with sweating through his concealer, there's been plenty of instances where Trump's makeup has done him dirty.
Donald Trump's bronzer matched his mood
During an April 30 Cabinet meeting at the White House, President Donald Trump was asked a question that he clearly had a strong reaction to, as evidenced by the face he's making in the above photo. Without the use of blending tools — either in real life or online — much of Trump's pores are bursting through the bronzer, and the skin around his eyes is a much lighter pink than the rest of his face. Pout and all, this is possibly one of Trump's biggest makeup fails.
Donald Trump's dancing couldn't save this look
In May of 2025, Donald Trump visited U.S. Steel-Irvin Works in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania where he tried to dazzle the crowd with some of his notorious dance moves. However, with the unfiltered reality of harsh lighting and a professional photo, what really takes the stage here is Trump's melting bronzer. Of course, holding his hands near his face shows the jarring difference in color between his natural skin and his concealer. Plus, all that dancing appeared to have worked him into a sweat, which gave his fake tan an eerily glossy look.
Donald Trump once again overdid it with the bronzer
Similar to the time Donald Trump took his bronzer obsession too far, his look at the NATO Summit on June 25 was a little too intense. Not only is the shade of orange a darker hue than he normally slathers on (perhaps he was going for a more blood orange tone) but the glisten of it highlights more flaws. It makes him appear to have a five o'clock shadow as well as accentuates the bags under his eyes. Not only this, but using so much bronzer draws attention to his crow's feet and other wrinkles.
Donald Trump's foundation showed off every flaw
Just like when Donald Trump's ears gave away his botched bronzer on the Fourth of July, once again he betrayed himself before heading to an event on July 15. Here, the skin around his ears reveals a much whiter tone than the rest of his face, as does the skin around his eyes and close to his collar. Also of note is just how well this tone of bronzer brings out other flaws in his skin. His wrinkles are on blast, especially around his eyes and forehead. Toning down the bronzer might help keep these from becoming so pronounced, especially when scrunching up his face to answer questions.
Donald Trump still couldn't make a lighter bronzer work
While holding a press conference in August of 2025, President Donald Trump tried on a lighter shade of bronzer. Witnessing him reeling it in a bit was a nice change of pace, but the more yellowish tint here unfortunately makes him look a bit jaundiced. Plus, the skin of his ears and eyes still gives away his true coloring. However, the switch up might be explained by Trump's use of concealer to hide the strange bruising on his hand around this time. Though he found the right shade for his hand, the same cannot be said for the rest of him.
Donald Trump couldn't hide his aging with makeup
When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the White House in September of 2025, President Donald Trump tried to put his best face forward. However, his makeup clashed with the signs that Trump's hair is rapidly running away from him as he ages. Here, the glaring orange caked around his T-zone isn't properly blended across his entire face, making his thinning, white hair really stand out. The bronzer also appears to be taking over Trump's top lip, adding an extra eerie effect to the whole look.
Donald Trump might want to find a matte foundation
Spotted on his October 2025 trip to Asia, President Donald Trump was caught showing off a greasy makeup fail. Of course, traveling is never kind to the skin, and keeping the face looking fresh while hopping from country to country is a challenge for most anyone, but Trump's oily bronzer was not a good look. It really picked up the glaring contrast between the fake tan and the skin around his eyes, creating an otherworldly appearance. While there's been rumors Trump uses bronzer to conceal a possible health issue, here he would do well to go without it, as it makes him look feverish.