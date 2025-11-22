Unfiltered Photos Of Donald Trump's Makeup That Prove It Looks Even Worse Up Close

During his second trip to the White House, President Donald Trump has been showing signs of aging, possible proof the job is getting to him. In between getting caught taking some ill-timed naps, unfiltered photos of Trump have shown the president's struggles to maintain a fresh face. Though there have been rare sightings of Trump eschewing his traditional bronzed makeup, those only work to highlight his aging, which might explain his overuse of bronzer. But, photos of him without the help of the glossy filters provided by social media have been highlighting the extent of some of his cosmetic mistakes.

Just like the time a close-up of Trump's makeup during a UK visit had many questioning his continued use of such an orange hue, it seems his fondness for foundation isn't going anywhere any time soon. Though he may be used to it, Trump's glaring makeup mistakes during his second term have been almost as distracting as his rambling social media posts. From times when the ochre tone stood out a bit too much to his struggles with sweating through his concealer, there's been plenty of instances where Trump's makeup has done him dirty.