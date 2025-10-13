The Tragic, True Story Of Donald Trump's First Wife Ivana

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Ladies, you have to be strong and independent. And remember, don't get mad — get everything," said Ivana Trump during her cameo appearance in the 1996 film "The First Wives Club" (via The New York Post). Within reason, Ivana did get everything: four husbands, a 45-room mansion, millions of dollars, plus success as a self-help writer and fashion entrepreneur. However, having everything also came with a lot of tragedy.

In her journey from promising Czechoslovakian skier to New York socialite-model-businesswoman married to the future president in the '70s and '80s, there's enough tragedy to fill a book on its own. But her trials and tribulations didn't end there. Between the fallout of Ivana's split from Donald Trump in 1992 and why she really divorced her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, in 2009, she also had a Sisyphean love life. Yet it was not just her origin story and romances that were full of sadness; what Ivana was doing in her final days is equally heartbreaking.

So, grab the Kleenex, because here are the true and tragic details of Ivana's life.