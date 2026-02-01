Up Close Pic Of Carrie Underwood Proves Her Face Transforms More Than Kristi Noem's
After a "South Park" episode took a brutal jab at Kristi Noem's Botox injections, her name became shorthand for the ever-increasing pantheon of public figures who have embraced cosmetic reinventions one time too many. But Noem is hardly the only person in the crosshairs of public scrutiny to constantly switch up her appearance. In fact, when it comes to that particular habit, one country singer might just take the cake – with a facial transformation so wild that side-by-side comparison photos usually make people do a double-take.
Carrie Underwood has undergone several aggressive makeovers through the years. It's not even hyperbole to suggest that some of these changes have made her nearly unrecognizable next to that "American Idol" girl who once stood in front of the judges and wowed everyone with her pitch-perfect, spine-tingling voice. It's not just the face that keeps catching people off guard. Sometimes, Carrie opts to let her natural hair take over, and even that is more than enough to turn heads. Now, a recent image posted on Instagram is confronting us with the real possibility that Carrie might be a face-shifting witch.
As you can see above, Carrie has shared a picture of herself once again looking like an optical illusion, or at the very least, a dramatically different-looking version of herself. Even scrolling through her Instagram feed, it looks like every column features a different take on the same person, and never mind the fact that the real culprit could be anything from different makeup application or a unique hairdo to Botox treatments (that Carrie herself has confirmed to having in the past).
A change to Carrie's face wasn't by choice, but necessity
Carrie Underwood is no stranger to misfortune. From suffering several miscarriages to dealing with speculation over her marriage to Mike Fisher, you could practically make a list of the tragic details that have shaped her life, but the one that relates to her face in particular happened in November 2017. She was taking her dogs out when she tripped and fell face-first onto the steps of her Nashville house — an accident that resulted in extensive facial injuries and at least 40 stitches, according to what she later revealed on the "Today" show.
For months afterward, Carrie hid her face, and the injury even affected her ability to sing. "I had stitches inside my mouth [and] outside my mouth. It was physically impossible," she told Vulture. When asked head-on by Redbook magazine if the whole thing was a publicity stunt to justify her getting plastic surgery (which, admittedly, is a strange line of questioning to begin with), Carrie gracefully denied the rumors. "It's a little sad, because the truth is just as interesting. I wish I'd gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better," she said.
As for Botox injections, which, alongside different hairstyles, could more readily explain all the recent changes to her facial features, the "Before He Cheats" singer has admitted to Howard Stern that she gets them. So even though Carrie's shift to cosmetic interventions was born out of practical reasons, she may have found the gains of repeat visits much more appealing than originally anticipated.