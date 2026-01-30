Fox News Anchors Who Have Been Arrested
Fox News is a network known for its bold political commentary and right-leaning reporting. However, working for such a major network and its local affiliates can bring an involuntary spotlight to the lives of its anchors. People have dug into and exposed what reporters' lives were like before they were famous, while other news anchors have seemingly disappeared without a trace. Then there are the many Fox anchors who have found themselves at the center of unforgettable controversies. From the network's founder being ousted for sexual harassment to losing a $787 million lawsuit to Dominion, Fox has been rocked by seemingly countless explosive scandals.
Despite reporting on the crimes of others for a living, over the last few decades, several Fox anchors have found themselves in police custody. Incidents have ranged from drunken nights out to accusations of homicide and theft. In some cases, arrests were quietly handled and quickly forgotten, while others were just one of many in the anchor's criminal history. As Fox News continues to command attention in the media landscape, these moments serve as reminders that no network is immune to controversy, especially when the people delivering the news find themselves unable to stay out of it.
While many Fox News personalities were fired for their inappropriate behavior and have faced major civil lawsuits, few national anchors have actually been arrested. On the local level, though, anchors for Fox News affiliates certainly have. Here's a look at some of their arrests over the years.
Russell Rhodes suffered injuries while resisting arrest in 2009
Fox 13's Russell Rhodes had a rough encounter with the police in January 2009. A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy pulled over the "Good Day Tampa Bay" anchor for reckless driving in a parking garage. A seemingly drunk Rhodes exited his 2006 BMW with his belt unbuckled and his pants unfastened, according to The Lakeland Ledger. The morning news anchor was uncooperative, refusing to give the officer his car keys and making multiple attempts to leave the scene.
During an attempt to run out of the garage, the officer grabbed Rhodes, who "began to flail his arms." The deputy forced Rhodes to the ground, injuring him and resulting in cuts and severe bruising to over half his face, including a black eye. Rhodes proceeded to apologize and state that he panicked because he was afraid of losing his job. After being treated at a local hospital, Rhodes was taken to Orient Road Jail and charged with driving under the influence and obstructing an officer without violence. He was released the next day after paying a $500 bail.
The then 49-year-old returned to his on-air position the following month and apologized for his "off-air behavior," per The Ledger. Rhodes avoided trial and a conviction on his record as part of a plea deal involving 50 hours of community service. The return notably occurred before his legal issues were resolved. Rhodes can still be seen on "Good Day Tampa Bay" every weekday morning; his biography page notes that he has been with the network for 30 years.
FOX News' Gregg Jarrett was arrested at an airport bar in 2014
Fox News anchor Gregg Jarrett is among the biggest Fox faces to have gotten a mugshot; he was arrested at a restaurant inside the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in May 2014. Police arrived at Northern Lights Grill on a Wednesday afternoon to find Jarrett sitting at the bar, swaying unsteadily. The national news anchor and commentator reportedly told a fellow customer he'd taken medication earlier and police that he'd been drinking since 9 a.m. The commentator, who'd recently been released from an alcohol and chemical dependency treatment facility, had gabapentin pills in his possession.
Although gabapentin is officially approved for seizure disorders and nerve pain after shingles, it is often used for other conditions and may cause side effects such as drowsiness, dizziness, and impaired coordination. According to a police report via Herald Net, "Jarrett was taken to a holding cell for possible detoxification and evaluation, and while there he became agitated, grabbed an officer's arm, and began struggling with police. It took more than one officer to handcuff him." Officials charged the journalist with obstructing the legal process by interfering with a peace officer.
Fox News released a statement in response to the news, writing, "We were made aware late last night that Gregg Jarrett was arrested in Minneapolis yesterday and charged with a misdemeanor. He is dealing with serious personal issues at this time." After paying his $300 bail, Jarrett was released the following morning. The charge against him was dismissed in February 2016, and Jarrett remains with Fox News as of this writing.
Sabrina Rodriguez was arrested in 2014 for a Coach store robbery
Sacramento, California's Fox 40 anchor Sabrina Rodriguez was arrested in August 2014 on grand theft, burglary, and conspiracy charges. The Emmy-winning anchor reportedly served as a lookout and driver for her then-fiancé, Nicholas Gray, who stole 10 Coach purses valued at a total of $2500 from an outlet in March 2013, according to ABC News.
The anchor denied knowing anything about the theft; however, text messages about 100 purses, expensive sweaters, and skirts suggested otherwise. At one point, Rodriguez replied in a text, "awesome. I love when a plan comes together." Rodriguez was released on a $10,000 bail following her arrest. She was later sentenced to 60 days in county jail and required to pay $2,484 in restitution to the Coach store, along with community service and three years of probation. Despite her plea deal, Rodriguez maintained that she was innocent during an interview with ABC News10.
Rodriguez resigned from Fox40 in August 2014, sharing the news with a statement on her Facebook: "I am heartbroken to say, I have decided to resign my position at FOX40. Given the recent media attention, I feel it was the best decision to make ... Resigning was not an easy decision to make, but it's one that will allow me to focus on my case and work to reestablish my good name." Rodriguez had joined the station in 2011 as a multimedia journalist. The following year, in what may be considered ironic foreshadowing, Rodriguez interviewed a shoplifter who'd stolen Coach handbags, among other things.
FOX 5's Amanda Davis was arrested three times for driving-related incidents
The late Amanda Davis, who served as an anchor for Atlanta's Fox 5, had been arrested several times throughout her career. One arrest took place after an accident in November 2012, for which she was charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, and a DUI (though she was found not guilty of this charge).
Then, in June 2015, she was arrested for driving under the influence in Cobb County; she was placed on a one-year probationary period and had her license suspended for 120 days. The suspended license would lead to a "misunderstanding" that would result in her arrest in December 2016, when she was pulled over for an expired tag. Davis thought her license would automatically become valid again after the one-year suspension period, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Davis retired from Fox 5 in 2013, later becoming a morning news anchor for CBS affiliate WGCL in 2016. Her colleagues were shocked when Davis died one year later at the age of 62, having suffered a stroke in December 2017. FOX 5 News anchor Russ Spencer told the network at the time, "Two hours a day, that's a lot of commercial breaks, a lot of time to get to know each other, to get to love each other. We were like family." Davis was best known for her Fox 5 coverage of Coretta Scott King's funeral and her interview with Barack Obama ahead of his presidency.
Isiah Carey has been arrested twice for drunk driving
Isiah Carey, Fox 26 Houston anchor and host of "The Isiah Factor Uncensored," has been charged with driving while intoxicated twice throughout his career. The first charge occurred in October 2018, following his arrest in Montgomery County. An officer pulled Carey over after a resident reported an intoxicated driver, and noticed the anchor's black Mercedes swerving down the road. Chron reports that there were also "numerous other indicators of possible impairment."
"I offer my deepest apologies to Fox 26, my family, and the community for this incident," Carey wrote in a Facebook post. "I know that consuming any alcohol and driving is a poor decision. This situation does not reflect my values or my commitment to the city I have called home for 20 years." He was convicted of the Class B misdemeanor charge for the incident.
His second DWI arrest occurred in February 2025 in the same county while he was traveling on the interstate. The charge was upgraded to a Class A misdemeanor, and his bail was set at $1000. Carey is still employed with the network, and "The Isiah Factor Uncensored" continues to air as of writing.
Feven Kiflegiorgis was naked when arrested for reckless driving in 2021
Fox 5 Las Vegas anchor Feven Kiflegiorgis, who goes by Feven Kay on air, was found naked and passed out behind the wheel of her Audi on an early March morning in 2021. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Kay stumbled out of the vehicle, smelled like alcohol, and had no memory of how she got there. The early morning weekday anchor and reporter declined an alcohol blood test, and was arrested and charged with reckless driving with disregard for the safety of a person or property.
Following a long absence, according to the U.S. Sun, Kay stated on Fox 5: "Last month, I was arrested by Metro for driving under the influence. At the time of the arrest, I was inside of a [parked] vehicle in a Las Vegas neighborhood alone. As I move forward, I want you to know I have learned from this, and I will continue learning, and I truly thank you for your support."
The California State University graduate was fined $1000 and ordered to take driving lessons. Her charge was reduced to a misdemeanor. According to her LinkedIn, Kay left Fox 5 in April 2024.
Matt Vereen was arrested for possession of CSAM in 2024
WACH Fox 57 weekend sports anchor Matt Vereen was arrested in August 2024 on three charges related to sexual exploitation of a minor. According to WIS 10, the then-28-year-old was arrested by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the South Carolina Attorney General's Office after he reportedly solicited, purchased, and stored child sexual abuse material (CSAM) of an underage girl on his laptop. Investigators used Vereen's Gmail and Apple accounts and ISP records to build a case against him.
"WACH FOX News understands the severity of these allegations and Vereen has been placed on suspension pending an investigation," the network said in a statement following news of Vereen's arrest. "As this is a personnel matter, the station will not be commenting further at this time." Two of the anchor's three charges were ultimately dismissed as part of a plea deal, with Vereen pleading guilty to one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He began serving his 30-month prison sentence in September 2025; he will have to register as a sex offender following his release.
Former KTVU anchor Frank Somerville was arrested in 2025 for the fourth time in as many years
Frank Somerville was a KTVU Fox 2 anchor for nearly three decades, winning five Emmy Awards throughout his tenure, but experienced an epic fall from grace in the 2020s. Somerville was arrested after an altercation with his daughter in September 2025, though they provided different versions of events. He claimed that she had barged into his Oakland home unannounced, demanding money for marijuana, while she asserted that her bank account had been overdrawn and was apparently accusing him.
"We got into a physical fight because she wouldn't leave ... I kept trying to tell her to calm down but she wouldn't," Somerville wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post (via the LA Times. "I love my daughter more than anything in the world. I would never deliberately try to hurt her. But bad things happen in battle." Both Somerville and his daughter sustained injuries after he allegedly tackled and choked her, with his daughter scratching and hitting him in the face before escaping his grasp.
This marked Somerville's fourth arrest within four years. In 2021, Somerville went to rehab to address his challenges with alcohol, but relapsed shortly after. In December 2021, Somerville was arrested on two DUI-related charges. The same year, he appeared on-air slurring his speech before ultimately parting ways with KTVU, blaming the slurring on Ambien.
In 2024, Somerville avoided jail time through the Alameda County Sheriff's Work Alternative Program after entering into a plea agreement for reckless driving and violation of his probation. That probation was a result of altercations in 2023 with family members that resulted in him being arrested twice in one night. Suffice to say, Somerville has enough legal trouble for a whole network.
FOX 2 News' Angelynn Mock was arrested for homicide in 2025
Former St. Louis news anchor Angelynn Mock, who went by "Angie Mock" at KTVI Fox 2 and seemed like the perfect default blonde for Fox News, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on October 31, 2025. Wichita police responded to "a reported cutting" at her Wichita home, according to ABC News, and found Mock's 80-year-old mother, Anita Avers, "unresponsive in her bed with multiple stab wounds." Avers was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.
Mock was outside the home with cuts on her hands when officers arrived, and was taken into custody that afternoon, with her bond set at $1 million. She initially claimed that her mother attacked her first after Mock found her sharpening knives. According to the police affidavit (via People), "Angelynn made multiple statements, talking to herself, where she believed her mother was the devil. She said, 'I'd kill that b**** to have my mom back any day. I don't even know who she is anymore. I know, I believe she is the devil."
In January 2026, a judge placed the case on hold and ordered Mock to undergo a competency evaluation, stating that the former anchor was not mentally fit to stand trial. According to her stepfather, before the incident, Mock was depressed, experienced delusions, and had been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder. Mock worked as a morning news anchor at KTVI in St. Louis from 2011 to 2015. At the time of her arrest, she was 47 years old and working in sales.