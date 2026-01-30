Fox News Anchors Who Have Been Arrested

Fox News is a network known for its bold political commentary and right-leaning reporting. However, working for such a major network and its local affiliates can bring an involuntary spotlight to the lives of its anchors. People have dug into and exposed what reporters' lives were like before they were famous, while other news anchors have seemingly disappeared without a trace. Then there are the many Fox anchors who have found themselves at the center of unforgettable controversies. From the network's founder being ousted for sexual harassment to losing a $787 million lawsuit to Dominion, Fox has been rocked by seemingly countless explosive scandals.

Despite reporting on the crimes of others for a living, over the last few decades, several Fox anchors have found themselves in police custody. Incidents have ranged from drunken nights out to accusations of homicide and theft. In some cases, arrests were quietly handled and quickly forgotten, while others were just one of many in the anchor's criminal history. As Fox News continues to command attention in the media landscape, these moments serve as reminders that no network is immune to controversy, especially when the people delivering the news find themselves unable to stay out of it.

While many Fox News personalities were fired for their inappropriate behavior and have faced major civil lawsuits, few national anchors have actually been arrested. On the local level, though, anchors for Fox News affiliates certainly have. Here's a look at some of their arrests over the years.