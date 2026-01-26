Marco Rubio Vies For JD Vance's Bestie Spot With Trump By Gushing Praise About President's Health

Part of working for Donald Trump appears to be appeasing his ego, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio has definitely gotten the memo. He has a very good reason for doing so; our guess is that he's angling to get Trump's endorsement for president in 2028. Despite Trump's occasional claims that he'll run for president again in 2028, he can't legally do that. But he'll likely have a big say in who the Republican candidate will be, and he is apparently considering both Rubio and his own vice president, JD Vance, for the position. Rubio is likely aware of that, which could explain why he went all out in defending Trump's health in a recent New York Magazine article. "'The guy is too healthy. ... He's too active,'" Rubio said of the president.

Trump and his administration know that there have been questions about the president's health, with concerns over Trump's hand, which has appeared bruised off and on for months. And Trump seems to take offense to anyone saying that he's not the picture of peak health, so Rubio dishing out over-the-top compliments — how can someone be too healthy? — could be an act of sycophancy to keep him in Trump's good graces and get that endorsement.

Rubio has said that he would support Vance in 2028 if he were the nominee, but with Rubio's high-profile work with the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, some think that Rubio himself might end up running. And if it were Rubio and not Vance who gets the public support of Trump, he could be unstoppable with the Republican base.