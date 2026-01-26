Marco Rubio Vies For JD Vance's Bestie Spot With Trump By Gushing Praise About President's Health
Part of working for Donald Trump appears to be appeasing his ego, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio has definitely gotten the memo. He has a very good reason for doing so; our guess is that he's angling to get Trump's endorsement for president in 2028. Despite Trump's occasional claims that he'll run for president again in 2028, he can't legally do that. But he'll likely have a big say in who the Republican candidate will be, and he is apparently considering both Rubio and his own vice president, JD Vance, for the position. Rubio is likely aware of that, which could explain why he went all out in defending Trump's health in a recent New York Magazine article. "'The guy is too healthy. ... He's too active,'" Rubio said of the president.
Trump and his administration know that there have been questions about the president's health, with concerns over Trump's hand, which has appeared bruised off and on for months. And Trump seems to take offense to anyone saying that he's not the picture of peak health, so Rubio dishing out over-the-top compliments — how can someone be too healthy? — could be an act of sycophancy to keep him in Trump's good graces and get that endorsement.
Rubio has said that he would support Vance in 2028 if he were the nominee, but with Rubio's high-profile work with the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, some think that Rubio himself might end up running. And if it were Rubio and not Vance who gets the public support of Trump, he could be unstoppable with the Republican base.
Marco Rubio needs more sleep than Donald Trump
Marco Rubio also confirmed Donald Trump's sleeping habits on Air Force One in the New York Magazine interview, notably that Trump doesn't sleep much. So when Rubio has to sleep when he's accompanying Trump on overseas trips, he does it by hiding from the president. "'What I do is I cocoon myself in a blanket. I cover my head. I look like a mummy. ... And I do that because I know that at some point on the flight, he's going to emerge from the cabin and start prowling the hallways to see who is awake."
Perhaps Trump should be focusing on getting a good night's sleep since Trump has appeared to doze off in public and while at work. However, Rubio dismissed that apparent sleepiness as Trump's "'listening mechanism.'"
We may never really know if Trump is just thinking deeply or dozing off, though we feel confident that even if he did fall asleep, Rubio and others wouldn't admit it. And we do know that Rubio's claim that Trump is "too active" doesn't match up with what Trump himself has said about exercise. He reportedly doesn't value exercise because he thinks that people are "like a battery, born with a finite amount of energy," according to The New Yorker. So exercise and being "too active" would drain the supposed "battery."