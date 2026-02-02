Brittany Mahomes' Over-Filled Lips Look Ready To Burst In These Jarring Photos
As both the co-owner of a professional soccer team and the wife of a well-paid NFL quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, clearly, Brittany Mahomes not only lives a lavish life, but often finds herself in the spotlight on game day. And, if Hollywood has taught us anything, it's that when someone enters the world of fame and fortune, cosmetic procedures often aren't too far behind them. Brittany herself has made no secret of the fact that she's gone under the needle, freely admitting during a 2023 Instagram Q&A that she gets lip fillers. Although, to be honest, we probably could have figured that one out for ourselves.
Brittany Mahomes is practically unrecognizable in photos taken before she got her puffy lip fillers. Now, there's nothing inherently wrong with a touch up now and again, especially if you can afford it. But there is such a thing as overdoing it. And judging by Brittany Mahmes' ridiculously expensive wardrobe, she knows a thing or two about excess. As such, on more than one occasion, her lips have looked so overfilled that they seemed ready to burst. If you don't believe us, feel free to take a look at some of these jarring photos, some of which may make you think she's trying to give the iconic Rolling Stones' logo a run for its money.
Brittany Mahomes' lined lips drew all eyes away from Patrick at the ESPYs
The 2023 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles marked a big night for Patrick Mahomes, who took home both the awards for both Best NFL Player and Best Athlete in Men's Sports. But despite all the buzz around the pro-footballer, and the showy sunglasses he wore on the red carpet, Brittany Mahomes was the one drawing everyone's attention — partially due to the spicy dress she wore, alongside her makeup. Seemingly trying to draw attention to her enhanced lips, she definitely didn't skimp on the lip liner.
Brittany Mahomes might not have been ready for her close-up in Vegas
In February 2024, Brittany Mahomes attended Sports Illustrated's SI The Party event in Las Vegas. And while the WAG was all smiles in most of the photos from the event, in the above shot she looks like she was caught slightly off guard, given her wide eyes and ambiguous expression. What's more, Brittany had her lips slightly pursed which, once again, only served to accentuate just how much filler she'd had injected into them. Combine that with some lip gloss, and it's hard not to notice.
Brittany Mahomes' pearly whites couldn't distract from her lips
Speaking of Brittany Mahomes being all smiles, the former college soccer star wasn't shy about showing off her impressively pearly whites while posing at Time Magazine's TIME100 Gala in New York City in April 2024, which was notably just two months removed from her slightly awkward showing in Vegas. However, not even her blindingly white teeth could distract from just how packed with filler her lips were. On the bright side, some of the tacky outfits at the Time100 event might have succeeded where Brittany's winning smile failed.
Brittany Mahomes' lips are nothing if not consistent attention grabbers
In 2024, Brittany Mahomes made her first appearance in the fabled Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Naturally, she was invited to attend the issue's launch party in New York City that May. But, compared to the previous time she attended a Sports Illustrated event, Brittany's neutral demeanor felt more intentional this time around — like she was going for a cool, mysterious vibe. But the picture above goes to show that no matter the expression, her artificially plumped-up lips will always draw the eye one way or another.
Brittany Mahomes knows how to stand out on game day
Understandably, as a beloved WAG, Brittany Mahomes tends to get quite a bit of attention from the media whenever she's on hand for one of husband Patrick Mahomes' NFL games. And she clearly wanted to stand out when she attended the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, North Carolina, in November 2024 — sporting a bright red jacket and a pair of gaudy sunglasses. But, much like what happened at the ESPYs about a year and a half prior, Brittany's full lips were not about to be outdone by a pair of showy shades (especially when she pursed them in disgust, or confusion, as above).
Brittany Mahomes knows the cameras are always watching
Not only does Brittany Mahomes get a lot of attention on game day — she knows she does, too. If you need proof, take a look at this photo taken just before the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills in January 2025, in which she can be seen applying her makeup in the middle of Arrowhead Stadium. Given that she was applying lip gloss, specifically, her plump pout was naturally going to be the focal point of this snapshot one way or another.
Taylor Swift's iconic cherry lips had nothing on Brittany's glossy pair
The Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championships in 2025 to advance to the Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles — though, the less said about Patrick Mahomes and company's performance in that game, the better. Nevertheless, the vibes were immaculate in Kansas City the night of the Chiefs' conference championship victory over the Bills. At one point, Brittany Mahomes was even photographed having a sweet moment with tight-end Travis Kelce's partner, the one and only Taylor Swift. And when your lips are more eye-catching than Taylor's signature cherry red ones, you know the fillers are doing their job.
Brittany Mahomes' smile only accentuated her super full lips
The Kansas City Chiefs may have suffered a heartbreaking defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl, but Brittany Mahomes' support of her hubby and his squad never wavered. The WAG and her full, glossy lips were out in full force for the Chiefs' game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey several months later too. But smiling just makes them look even fuller somehow. And unfortunately, while the Chiefs beat the Giants that night, they were going to need a little bit more than Brittany's support to turn around what was ultimately a disappointing year all around.
Who needs stocking suffers when your lips as are full as Brittany's?
While the Kansas City Chiefs had a pitiful 2025-2026 season, ultimately ending things with six consecutive losses after making it to the Super Bowl the prior year, Brittany Mahomes didn't let it put a damper on her holiday spirit. In December 2025, she hosted a Christmas party for the women of the Chiefs organization, offering a glimpse at the festivities on her Instagram. Granted, five of the 10 included photos were just of herself, offering multiple angles of her oft-show-stealing lips. Do you think she got any filler vouchers under the tree?