Brittany Mahomes' Over-Filled Lips Look Ready To Burst In These Jarring Photos

As both the co-owner of a professional soccer team and the wife of a well-paid NFL quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, clearly, Brittany Mahomes not only lives a lavish life, but often finds herself in the spotlight on game day. And, if Hollywood has taught us anything, it's that when someone enters the world of fame and fortune, cosmetic procedures often aren't too far behind them. Brittany herself has made no secret of the fact that she's gone under the needle, freely admitting during a 2023 Instagram Q&A that she gets lip fillers. Although, to be honest, we probably could have figured that one out for ourselves.

Brittany Mahomes is practically unrecognizable in photos taken before she got her puffy lip fillers. Now, there's nothing inherently wrong with a touch up now and again, especially if you can afford it. But there is such a thing as overdoing it. And judging by Brittany Mahmes' ridiculously expensive wardrobe, she knows a thing or two about excess. As such, on more than one occasion, her lips have looked so overfilled that they seemed ready to burst. If you don't believe us, feel free to take a look at some of these jarring photos, some of which may make you think she's trying to give the iconic Rolling Stones' logo a run for its money.