Kate Middleton's Unexpected Hairstyle During Latest Outing Is Causing A Buzz

Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, is one of the most chic and stylish public figures in the world, with a track record of jaw-droppingly gorgeous hairstyles. As a prominent member of the British royal family, Kate Middleton's every public move is documented, her wardrobes are critiqued, and her hair styles analyzed and obsessed over. So when she does something truly new and different with her 'do, it can stir up a lot of feedback and cause quite a buzz among her many fans. This is exactly what happened on January 27, when Kate enjoyed some quality time in the great outdoors.

Kate was all smiles as she came out to show her support for a mental health and wellness charity, Mind Over Mountains, which utilizes the therapeutic power of nature and the wilderness to help those dealing with trauma, depression, and other mental health issues. For her day trip to Peak District National Park in Curbar, England, Kate opted for a more rugged, woodsy look and donned a dark olive green jacket, dark brown leggings, and boots.

The cute camping-ready ensemble, however, was overshadowed by a hairstyle few have ever seen her wear. The princess' hair was pulled away from her face in a side braid that stuck out from under her army green hat. The princess has undoubtedly undergone a remarkable hair transformation over the years, but it's still exciting for fans to see the iconic royal try out a new look and absolutely kill it. Fans were quick to jump on the bandwagon and show their love.