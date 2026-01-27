Kate Middleton's Unexpected Hairstyle During Latest Outing Is Causing A Buzz
Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, is one of the most chic and stylish public figures in the world, with a track record of jaw-droppingly gorgeous hairstyles. As a prominent member of the British royal family, Kate Middleton's every public move is documented, her wardrobes are critiqued, and her hair styles analyzed and obsessed over. So when she does something truly new and different with her 'do, it can stir up a lot of feedback and cause quite a buzz among her many fans. This is exactly what happened on January 27, when Kate enjoyed some quality time in the great outdoors.
Kate was all smiles as she came out to show her support for a mental health and wellness charity, Mind Over Mountains, which utilizes the therapeutic power of nature and the wilderness to help those dealing with trauma, depression, and other mental health issues. For her day trip to Peak District National Park in Curbar, England, Kate opted for a more rugged, woodsy look and donned a dark olive green jacket, dark brown leggings, and boots.
The cute camping-ready ensemble, however, was overshadowed by a hairstyle few have ever seen her wear. The princess' hair was pulled away from her face in a side braid that stuck out from under her army green hat. The princess has undoubtedly undergone a remarkable hair transformation over the years, but it's still exciting for fans to see the iconic royal try out a new look and absolutely kill it. Fans were quick to jump on the bandwagon and show their love.
Kate Middleton's side braid got some real support on social media
Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, spent January 27 touring Northern England, and she showed off her simple hairstyle while going on a wellness walk around the Peak District National Park and while paying a visit to the Wakefield Trinity Rugby League Club. As she met with some of the team members, Kate Middleton's long braided locks gave her a decidedly sporty, outdoorsy look that was perfect for the occasion, and fans were quick to say so.
"I am LOVING the hair braid," one user on X wrote, alongside a photo of Kate. "The Princess of Wales style is so youthful and effortless." Another account, which follows Kate's various styles and looks, wrote on X, "Obsessed with her hair in a plait!" Another user gleefully compared Kate's long braid and dark colored ensemble to a screenshot of Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen in "The Hunger Games" looking remarkably similar. "When your two fandoms unintentionally combine," they tweeted. "I'M OBSESSED!"
When your two fandoms unintentionally combine.
I'M OBSESSED! 🏹 pic.twitter.com/S5Yt5z9h98
— Lavender Lodge (@LavenderLodge75) January 27, 2026
This isn't the first time recently that Kate has made a bold change to her regular hairstyle – although putting her hair in a braid isn't nearly as dramatic as when she dyed her hair a notably lighter shade of dirty blonde back in August. However, given how stunning Kate looks when she shows off her natural, curly hair, it's no surprise that fans would gravitate toward a stylish yet still down-to-earth braided look.