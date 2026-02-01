12 Celebs & Other Notable People You May Not Know Are Part Of The Kennedy Family

Cheryl Hines married John F. Kennedy's nephew, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in 2014. But even if you didn't realize her relation to the Kennedys, one detail about RFK Jr.'s wife that you likely knew is that she's an actor, best known as Cheryl David on "Curb Your Enthusiasm." She is also an improv performer and has appeared in movies like "RV," "The Ugly Truth," and "Suburgatory."

While the Kennedy family is predominantly Democratic, RFK Jr. left the party in 2023 and ran for president as an independent. He later joined forces with Republican President Donald Trump, accepting his nomination as secretary of Health and Human Services. RFK Jr.'s views and decisions within his role in Trump's administration have earned him backlash from other family members.

Ahead of the 2024 election, four of RFK Jr.'s siblings signed a statement that read, "Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment." His cousin, Caroline Kennedy, also provided a statement to the U.S. Senate regarding RFK Jr.'s nomination for Health and Human Services secretary, which echoed similar sentiments. She went a step further and even called him a "predator" (via People).

How does Hines feel about all this? She admitted in an interview on "Elizabeth Vargas Reports" that she sometimes feels angry with the Kennedy family for not being supportive of her husband. "I know that some of [the Kennedys] were part of the Biden administration or, you know, working somehow in that administration. I understood that," she said (via People). "But I was really, really disappointed to see a few of them really speak so disrespectfully about Bobby. ... I've really loved them through the years, and still love them, but I can't help but to think of some of them differently, because I didn't respect what they did."