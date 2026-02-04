Before & After Pics Of Amy Schumer Make Her 'Ozempic Face' Obvious

There's no denying that Amy Schumer has undergone a stunning transformation over the years, but none is more shocking than her weight loss journey. In 2025 Schumer admitted to having tried several GLP-1 medications, from Wegovy to Mounjaro. According to Page Six, it was eventually the latter that helped her lose 50 pounds, and as much as Schumer herself has insisted that she didn't lose the weight "to look hot," there's ample evidence she's enjoying the results. As Schumer takes to Instagram to repeatedly document her new looks and dole out messages to her haters, she's also revealing her obvious "Ozempic face."

When losing a significant amount of weight, the body and face shift. However, with the drastic and quick weight loss aided by GLP-1 use, cheeks can appear drawn, skin can become looser, and the overall appearance looks slightly fragile. Of course, the "Trainwreck" star has come out as saying that she struggles with Cushing Syndrome and that her weight loss was attached to her health, not vanity. While there's plenty of room for this to be the case, Schumer's drastic transformation also came on the heels of another big change in her life, causing many to speculate about what was really going on.