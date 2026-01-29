MAGAland Spent A Staggering Amount On Their Cakey Makeup & Stringy Hair Extensions In 2025

The great Dolly Parton once said, "It costs a lot of money to look this cheap!" Apparently, MAGA took this quote to heart when planning their beauty budget. 2025 brought about some wild MAGA transformations, with folks in and around Donald Trump's administration all seemingly following the same beauty trends. Over the course of just seven months, this reportedly set the Republican National Committee back nearly $60,000.

According to the FEC website, the RNC forked over $59,000 between April 2025 and November 2025 for one particular service. They call this service "media preparation" — likely in hopes of it coming across less frivolous than calling it "hair and makeup." In reality, though, it does seem to be just that. All of that money was given to two hair and makeup artists, one of whom, Brittany Goetz, raked in nearly $54,000. She has reportedly provided services to Fox News hosts, as well as Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in the past.

While it may seem like overkill to some, it's typical for committees like the RNC to allocate funds to beauty-related upkeep. Even so, this seems like a bit of a hefty price tag for such a short amount of time. Considering the "Republican makeup" we see across the MAGA universe and, of course, how unrecognizable many high-profile conservative women look without their over-the-top hair extensions, it begs the question: Is this really money well spent?