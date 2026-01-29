MAGAland Spent A Staggering Amount On Their Cakey Makeup & Stringy Hair Extensions In 2025
The great Dolly Parton once said, "It costs a lot of money to look this cheap!" Apparently, MAGA took this quote to heart when planning their beauty budget. 2025 brought about some wild MAGA transformations, with folks in and around Donald Trump's administration all seemingly following the same beauty trends. Over the course of just seven months, this reportedly set the Republican National Committee back nearly $60,000.
According to the FEC website, the RNC forked over $59,000 between April 2025 and November 2025 for one particular service. They call this service "media preparation" — likely in hopes of it coming across less frivolous than calling it "hair and makeup." In reality, though, it does seem to be just that. All of that money was given to two hair and makeup artists, one of whom, Brittany Goetz, raked in nearly $54,000. She has reportedly provided services to Fox News hosts, as well as Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in the past.
While it may seem like overkill to some, it's typical for committees like the RNC to allocate funds to beauty-related upkeep. Even so, this seems like a bit of a hefty price tag for such a short amount of time. Considering the "Republican makeup" we see across the MAGA universe and, of course, how unrecognizable many high-profile conservative women look without their over-the-top hair extensions, it begs the question: Is this really money well spent?
MAGA makeup and hair needs a major makeover
Many women in Donald Trump's inner circle prefer the same style of makeup. We often see them sporting so-called Mar-a-Lago face, including cakey foundation, heavy falsies, and dark eye makeup. Yet, this look gets plenty of backlash. "This is an INSANE level of makeup ... Why does every female Republican try to look like Tammy Faye Bakker now," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a photo of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.
"We're reaching unprecedented levels of republican [makeup]. That hair belongs to a Baptist lady from the 70s," another X user wrote about Erika Kirk. Evidently, the "media preparation" the Republican National Committee spent all that money on last year earned a bit of a reputation — and it's not a good one.
While criticism for "Republican makeup" blossomed in 2025, there was one example, in particular, that generated a lot of buzz. When Vanity Fair did Karoline Leavitt dirty in a jarring unfiltered pic showing every detail of her likely lip filler and makeup up close, everyone was talking about her cakey foundation and unblended bronzer. It isn't clear who exactly applied this controversial makeup. Yet, the makeup artist who earned the bulk of the "media preparation" funds from the RNC reportedly received payment on November 12 – the day of that fateful Vanity Fair shoot. Clearly the MAGA ladies should try taking a "less is more" approach to hair and makeup, and maybe they can save some money in the process.