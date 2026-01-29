Critics React To Kim Kardashian's Exposé Of Meghan And Harry's Hypocrisy: 'Performative Once Again'

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner created a small mystery when they posted photos of themselves from Jenner's 70th birthday party with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That same night, November 8, 2025, the pics were deleted from Instagram without any explanation, leading to a variety of rumors. Kim eventually attempted to clear the air on the January 28 episode of her sister Khloé Kardashian's podcast, "Khloé in Wonderland," but she may have just made "Photogate" worse for the struggling royals by opening her mouth.

Kim Kardashian & Khloé Kardashian Address the Meghan Markle Photogate on Khloé in Wonderland Podcast! "We are never the kind of people who post anything without permission. We're very respectful." pic.twitter.com/aQHNpo0kOj — Queen Esther (@XOQueenEsther) January 28, 2026

Kim claimed that the Kardashians had permission to post the photos, but apparently Harry and Meghan realized that Remembrance Day was coming up on November 11, and asked that they be removed. Like America's Veterans Day, Remembrance Day is a melancholic and respectful one in the United Kingdom, especially for royals, as people remember those who lost their lives in the line of duty. Royals usually wear a red poppy pin to mark it, as Harry did at Jenner's birthday bash.

Thus, Harry and Meghan's delayed request might seem more like a reaction to potential backlash, not wanting to be seen partying on social media around the same time as the solemn day. Netizens were quick to call the couple out. "Performative once again... what a surprise!" one person wrote on Reddit. "I guess they forgot that Harry arrived at the party wearing a poppy," someone else wrote.

Meghan and Harry haven't released their own statement about the photos, but that's the only way they could mitigate the situation, though it's probably too late. Enlisting your mega-famous bestie to clean up your mess three months after the event in question is just asking for more backlash. It's hard to blame Kim for trying to help, but her explanation is weaker than a house of cards, and someone should've Googled the red poppy pin before she said anything.