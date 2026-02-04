Jenny McCarthy's Mar-A-Lago Face Transformation Has Everyone Critiquing This One Feature
People have been talking about Jenny McCarthy's new look ever since she appeared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in early January 2026, and not in a way she would like. The former Playboy Playmate and actor who married into the Wahlberg clan joined Cohen and "The Bachelor" star Salley Carson to have a few drinks and discuss her hopes that "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky would reconcile.
However, the only thing people on social media wanted to discuss was the work she's had done, mainly on her teeth. Commenters on an unofficial Facebook page about the show didn't hold back, quickly pointing out how different the "Two and a Half Men" star looked. People passed down judgments ("It's the WHITE teeth. Looks awful," one person wrote) and cruel criticism, with one person commenting, "Too much ozempic......her TEETH are outgrowing her face n body." As another person noted, ""She's been MAGAed," referencing the so-called Mar-a-Lago face that has become a trend with Republican women.
McCarthy's teeth were the primary focus of the conversation, and not just on Facebook. One person wrote on X, "Jenny McCarthy's new teeth are TOO BIG," with another user posting "... those teeth are wayyyyyy too big for her face." The comments about McCarthy's teeth aren't new, with posts on X going back as far as 2022, with one stating, "Just saw Jenny McCarthy on tv, apparently when her and Jim Carrey broke up she got The Mask and the Teeth."
Jenny McCarthy's new teeth aren't due to vanity
Jenny McCarthy isn't new to internet comments; she had to deal with rumors about her marriage to Donnie Wahlberg falling apart in 2024, and the "Masked Singer" judge was also accused of cheating on the show in 2020. While McCarthy has had plastic surgery to augment her looks in the past, the recent changes, especially her teeth, are actually not about vanity but because of a health crisis. In 2025, McCarthy opened up to People about the issues she has been facing, saying, "I've had nine surgeries this year, on my mouth."
According to McCarthy, the troubles began when she went in for a ceramic dental implant, and things didn't go according to plan. The implant caused an infection in her jawbone, which led to her teeth falling out and growths in her eyes. McCarthy has also been open about her dental issues on TikTok, posting post-surgery videos.
In one video, it's clear that McCarthy is still feeling the effects of the anesthesia or pain medication she was given to deal with a third attempt at fixing a root cavity, with McCarthy continuously hiccupping and struggling to speak. In the interview with People, McCarthy said that the surgeries are hopefully over, but added, "Every time we thought it had cleared up, it came back again..."