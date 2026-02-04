Jenny McCarthy's Mar-A-Lago Face Transformation Has Everyone Critiquing This One Feature

People have been talking about Jenny McCarthy's new look ever since she appeared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in early January 2026, and not in a way she would like. The former Playboy Playmate and actor who married into the Wahlberg clan joined Cohen and "The Bachelor" star Salley Carson to have a few drinks and discuss her hopes that "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky would reconcile.

However, the only thing people on social media wanted to discuss was the work she's had done, mainly on her teeth. Commenters on an unofficial Facebook page about the show didn't hold back, quickly pointing out how different the "Two and a Half Men" star looked. People passed down judgments ("It's the WHITE teeth. Looks awful," one person wrote) and cruel criticism, with one person commenting, "Too much ozempic......her TEETH are outgrowing her face n body." As another person noted, ""She's been MAGAed," referencing the so-called Mar-a-Lago face that has become a trend with Republican women.

McCarthy's teeth were the primary focus of the conversation, and not just on Facebook. One person wrote on X, "Jenny McCarthy's new teeth are TOO BIG," with another user posting "... those teeth are wayyyyyy too big for her face." The comments about McCarthy's teeth aren't new, with posts on X going back as far as 2022, with one stating, "Just saw Jenny McCarthy on tv, apparently when her and Jim Carrey broke up she got The Mask and the Teeth."