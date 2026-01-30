JD Vance's Insecurity Is On Full Display As He Jokes About Not Being Donald Trump's Fat Friend

JD Vance underwent a major weight loss transformation; he lost 30 pounds in the two years before the 2024 election. But it seems like he's still sensitive about his weight. During the Cabinet meeting on January 29, Donald Trump was talking about prescription drug prices, and he veered into a story about "my friend, who's very successful...seriously overweight person, he takes the fat, the fat pill or the fat shot. ... it didn't work. I told him it's not working for him, it didn't work," via YouTube. And Vance jumped in with, "He's not talking about me."

Everyone seemed to have a good chuckle, but we're left wondering a few things. First, why did Vance feel the need to interject to clarify that he wasn't the friend in question? We've seen Vance show his insecurities over comments about his fashion, and this interruption seems to show that his insecurity extends to his size. Or maybe he just hadn't been able to talk in a while and needed some attention? At least one person on X seemed to think so, writing, "JD trying to be relevant."

Second, we're confused as to why Trump was telling this story at all when he confirmed, as he told it, that the person in question didn't like being talked about. Though there is one potential benefit of Trump telling rambling stories like this one during Cabinet meetings: when he's talking, he's not appearing to doze off. Trump has said that his Cabinet meetings can get boring, which is why he closes his eyes during them sometimes.