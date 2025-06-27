JD Vance Accidentally Confirmed He's Insecure About His Bad Fashion Sense

From JD Vance's copycat fashion fails to his embarrassing appearance at CPAC, Vice President Vance has had a number of worst dressed moments in his relatively short time in the national spotlight. And he might be sensitive about all those sartorial slip ups since he has gone after an online menswear fashion critic, Derek Guy, seemingly supporting the idea that he should be deported. Here's what went down and why Vance may be so salty towards Guy.

On X, Guy shared his story of how he and his family ended up in the US and why he is an undocumented immigrant who has lived in America for much of his life. Guy's statement started to make the rounds online, and someone posted, "JD Vance I know you're reading this and you have the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever." The implication seems to be that Vance would be interested in deporting Guy, given the Trump administration's aggressive crackdown on immigration.

The person didn't even tag Vance specifically, so we're not 100% sure how it came across Vance's feed. It could be that he, or someone on his team, keeps an eye out for Vance's name online, or there were specifically following the reactions to Guy's post. However he found it, Vance responded with a GIF of Jack Nicholson from the 2003 movie "Anger Management," featuring Nicholson nodding his head with a maniacal smile. The interpretation seems to be that Vance agrees with the idea of deporting Guy.