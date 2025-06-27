JD Vance Accidentally Confirmed He's Insecure About His Bad Fashion Sense
From JD Vance's copycat fashion fails to his embarrassing appearance at CPAC, Vice President Vance has had a number of worst dressed moments in his relatively short time in the national spotlight. And he might be sensitive about all those sartorial slip ups since he has gone after an online menswear fashion critic, Derek Guy, seemingly supporting the idea that he should be deported. Here's what went down and why Vance may be so salty towards Guy.
On X, Guy shared his story of how he and his family ended up in the US and why he is an undocumented immigrant who has lived in America for much of his life. Guy's statement started to make the rounds online, and someone posted, "JD Vance I know you're reading this and you have the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever." The implication seems to be that Vance would be interested in deporting Guy, given the Trump administration's aggressive crackdown on immigration.
The person didn't even tag Vance specifically, so we're not 100% sure how it came across Vance's feed. It could be that he, or someone on his team, keeps an eye out for Vance's name online, or there were specifically following the reactions to Guy's post. However he found it, Vance responded with a GIF of Jack Nicholson from the 2003 movie "Anger Management," featuring Nicholson nodding his head with a maniacal smile. The interpretation seems to be that Vance agrees with the idea of deporting Guy.
JD Vance might be irritated with the consistent critiques of his outfits
But why might JD Vance be annoyed with Derek Guy specifically? Guy has publicly called out Vance's fashion mistakes multiple times. He didn't think Vance's VP debate day tie in October 2024 was a good choice. "At something as serious as a national debate, Vance would have been better served by a conservative business tie, not something you'd wear to summer garden parties," Guy said, via X.
Guy also noted that, "Vance's jackets don't hug him very well. this might be because his jacket's collar is too large." None of the comments are particularly mean spirited or aggressive; they seem more matter of fact, but maybe JD has even thinner skin than Donald Trump and doesn't take kindly to people criticizing his looks? Perhaps instead of getting mad about it, he might think about taking Guy's advice and upping his fashion game.
Social media noticed JD Vance's response to the menswear critic
People on social media certainly noticed JD Vance's GIF comment response to Derek Guy's immigration status. One person posted, "You have been so accurate with your fashion knowledge that the government of one of the most powerful nations in the world is afraid of you." Another said to Vance, "We love Derek the menswear guy. You, not so much. But you really should take his advice on menswear because you look silly in your wardrobe sized for a kid." For his part, Guy responded to Vance by including a couple of photos of Vance and saying, "i think i can outrun you in these clothes."
Vance is hardly alone in being the target of Guy's critiques. Guy has also posted thoughts about the outfits of Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Joe Biden, Chris Evans, and more.
Guy's analysis of Vance's fits seems right on, and we know that Vance has the ability to change his style; he's done it before. His fashion choices have notably changed over time based on the position that he holds. Around 2016 when he was promoting his book "Hillbilly Elegy," he looked more like a Silicon Valley tech guy with no tie and no full suit, and Vance looks totally different without a suit. But as Vance entered politics, he started to change his look.