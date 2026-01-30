Melania Trump Documentary Hints At The Tragic Reason She's Reluctant To Loosen Her Grip On Barron

Melania Trump has a deep bond with Barron Trump, her only child with Donald Trump. And despite being members of the first family, in a "like mother, like son" situation, both Melania and Barron have largely kept out of the spotlight. And after watching Melania's eponymous documentary, it seems likely that if Melania had her way, Barron would continue to stay out of the public eye even as an adult. Not because she wants to control him, but because she fears for his safety, and he may be her closest, real friend.

Melania's documentary, which faced dismal pre-sales, follows her in the 20 days before Donald's second inauguration, and a staffer from The List attended a screening of "Melania" on the day that it opened. The movie made it clear that the assassination attempt on Donald when he was on stage in Butler, Pennsylvania, not only affected him, but it also had a big impact on Melania and Barron. Melania talked about how Barron felt scared in the aftermath of the shooting. And she confirmed the nerves that he felt on the day of the inauguration with the idea that there might be a stop as they drove to the inauguration. "I know Barron will not go out of the car. I respect that. That's his decision," Melania said in the doc.